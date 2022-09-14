Read full article on original website
Audra Mari on the Wedding Dress She Wore to Marry Josh Duhamel: 'The Second I Saw It, I Knew'
Audra Mari went down under for her wedding dress. The former Miss World America chose an Australian designer for her North Dakota wedding to actor Josh Duhamel on Sept. 10, and she found her dress in the most relatable way. "I was searching Pinterest for ideas after we got engaged,...
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'
John Travolta is raising a multi-hyphenate. The Golden Globe winner, 68, praised his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on Friday after she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show for their Cara Loves Karl capsule collection. "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week...
YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'
"His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely," Tommy Smith's obituary reads YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29. Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday. Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Lacy Jumpsuit to Celebrate 35th Birthday
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in July Heather Rae El Moussa is ringing in 35 in style. On Thursday, the pregnant Selling Sunset realtor was spotted heading out to dinner with loved ones at Craig's in Los Angeles in celebration of her 35th birthday. Heather wore a black lacy, sheer jumpsuit with bell-bottom legs for the night out. Along with husband Tarek El Moussa, Heather posed with her bump on display. In photos from the night shared on her Instagram...
Elizabeth Chambers Has Found Love Again and 'Is Super Happy' After Armie Hammer Split: Source
Elizabeth Chambers went Instagram official with her boyfriend Friday, sharing Polaroids of herself kissing and cozying up to her new man during a day at the beach Elizabeth Chambers has a new man in her life amid estranged husband Armie Hammer's ongoing alleged sexual assault scandal. The Food Network star, 40, shared some Polaroids of herself kissing and cozying up to her boyfriend during a day at a beach in the Cayman Islands, Friday on Instagram. "Happy Friday," Chambers wrote in the caption. A source tells PEOPLE the new couple has been dating...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Charlotte at Do Revenge Screening
The Netflix film stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as the headmaster at a school, a role the Cruel Intentions alum said was "delicious" A special screening for Netflix's new teen drama, Do Revenge, ended up being something of a mother-daughter date on Wednesday for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace. The actress brought her 12-year-old daughter along with her for the event, which celebrated her new film starring both Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. At the Hollywood Roosevelt event, Gellar, 44, rocked a shiny bronze dress and heels as he daughter,...
'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dead at 25 After Collapsing Onstage During Performance
Philadelphia's LGBTQ community is mourning the death of a beloved young performer. Valencia Prime, a 25-year-old transgender woman who performed as a drag queen and dubbed herself "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva," died Monday night after she collapsed onstage while performing at Tabu, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland told NBC News.
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West. While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year. First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper...
Venus Williams Is 'Really Grateful' Her Mom 'Prepared Us' to Embrace Therapy: 'It's Everything'
"For athletes to share their stories of what they've gone through really helps people from all walks of life, and that's so important," Williams tells PEOPLE Venus Williams feels "really grateful" for the way her mother Oracene Price encouraged her and her siblings to take care of their mental health. "It's important to engage in therapy even before you might have something exactly to talk about, to work through and prepare yourself for anything that might come up in your life," Williams, 42, tells PEOPLE. The tennis star...
See the Incredibly Moving Photos of the Queen's 8 Grandchildren Standing Vigil at Her Coffin on Saturday
Prince William and Prince Harry led their cousins in 15 minutes of silence for their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London's Westminster Hall On Saturday, the Queen's eight grandchildren followed in the steps of their parents, holding vigil at their grandmother's coffin for 15 silent minutes in London's Westminster Hall. ...
15-Year-Old Sister of Clemson Football Player Bryan Bresee Dies of Brain Cancer: 'A Beautiful Angel'
"You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear," Bryan Bresee wrote of his sister, Ella Bryan Bresee, a defensive tackle at Clemson University, announced on Thursday that his 15-year-old sister died from an aggressive form of brain cancer. In a post on Instagram, Bresee penned a heartfelt goodbye message to his sister, Ella, which included a series of pictures of them together. "My beautiful sister Ella...
Everything to Know About Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' Fashion Model Stepdaughter
After catching the eye of fashion onlookers at the 2021 presidential inauguration, Ella Emhoff has established herself as a model, designer and style icon Ella Emhoff is making strides in the fashion industry, both on and off the runway. While her father Douglas Emhoff is a lawyer and her stepmother Kamala Harris is the 49th Vice President of the United States, Emhoff has eschewed politics and embraced her fashion profile as a model, artist and designer. She first drew notice in the style world when she donned a jewel-dripped coat...
Sofía Vergara Reveals the 'Very Special' Gift The Mayyas Gave Her Moments After They Won 'AGT'
America's Got Talent's newest champions, The Mayyas, will forever feel indebted to judge Sofia Vergara — and she now has a piece of them around her neck wherever she goes. Following Wednesday's finale, in which the Lebanese dance troupe was named the champions of season 17, Vergara revealed to PEOPLE that her Golden Buzzer act had gifted her one of their necklaces as a token of their appreciation.
Miranda Lambert Shows Off the 'Secret Hideout' Where She Feels Most Creative: WATCH
Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration. Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write." "This is...
Tarek El Moussa Says He's the 'Luckiest Guy in the World' in Sweet Birthday Post for Wife Heather
Tarek El Moussa is celebrating his wife as she takes another trip around the sun!. The Flip or Flop star wished Heather Rae El Moussa a happy 35th birthday Friday by sharing a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram in honor of her special day, writing, "Every day with you feels like the best day."
See the Four Unforgettable Moments Blake Lively Debuted Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet
Blake Lively knows how to command a red carpet. The Shallows actress has had a multitude of maternity fashion moments over the course of her pregnancies, from keeping her bump concealed at the 2016 Met Gala to debuting her pregnancy at the Detective Pikachu premiere. The Gossip Girl alum appeared...
Queen Elizabeth's Glove Maker Reveals the Monarch's Thoughtful Gesture When Her Mother Died
Queen Elizabeth's personal glove maker is remember special moments with the monarch. Genevieve James — the daughter of the late Cornelia James, whose namesake brand has designed the Queen's gloves since the 1940s — told Hello! magazine that she was "quite sad and humbled" by the monarch's death on September 8.
'Southern Charm' 's Craig Conover Tells Ex Naomie Olindo She Needs to 'Move On' from Him: 'Just Stop'
On Thursday's episode of Southern Charm, Craig Conover filled in girlfriend Paige DeSorbo about what happened at Patricia Altschul's men's dinner, including that he spilled red wine on her $45,000 couch. Craig also informed Paige that he discovered how Shep Rose had been on dating app Raya while in a relationship with Taylor Ann Green.
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Announces He and Wife Aja Volkman Have Split: 'I Am Saddened'
Dan Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, have called it quits. The Imagine Dragons lead vocalist announced on Twitter Friday that, after splitting in 2018 and openly working to repair their relationship a year later, the pair have separated once more. "I am saddened to say that after many beautiful...
