At 7:45 AM on Friday, September 16th, approximately 10-15 Wauwatosa students and community members stood on the sidewalk in front of Wauwatosa West High School in protest of the student fights that have occurred both on and off campus this school year and to advocate for general school safety. The protest was organized following an off campus fight involving Whitman and Tosa West students on Monday, September 12th and a fight involving 6 students before school on Wednesday, September 14th. Camera crews and reporters from several Milwaukee news stations covered the event. The protest garnered large media coverage, with as many reporters as protestors.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO