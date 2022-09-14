ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

School Bulletin: Muskego increases access to nursing program

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Muskego High School is training the next generation of nurses, but new this year, the students are working in a lab on campus. "I think a couple legs are broken, but they're mannequins. They are there to fix them," Jim Michlig, the College, Career and Experiential Learning Coordinator, says.
MUSKEGO, WI
CBS 58

Hispanic Heritage Month celebration hosted at Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cultural celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Milwaukee was held at city hall today, on Sept. 16. Entitled "Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation 2022" -- the event celebrated heritage, culture and offered the public a chance to learn more about city services. Kevin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

As Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, celebrations have kicked off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Sept. 15, several celebrations in Milwaukee kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month. The Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee celebrated the 212th year of Mexican Independence. The United Community Senior Center held a celebration with music to celebrate all Hispanic cultures. "We are celebrating multiple independence days...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Hispanic Heritage Month: Award-Winning Mexican American Barber's positive impact across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jose Perez, known as JP, is an award-winning barber, who is also barber to several players of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers, but beyond that, JP has had a big impact in Wisconsin as a Mexican American by giving back to his community and being a positive example to those around him and those who step in his well-known barbershop Flashy Faded.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Reagan High School marching band helps "drum out" Alzheimer's

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sunday, September 18 is Milwaukee's Alzheimer's Walk. Friday, in anticipation of the big event, folks at VMP Healthcare and Community in West Allis held their own charity march to the rhythm of the Milwaukee's Reagan High School marching band. CBS 58 photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was on-hand...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Native Gardens with Racine Theatre Group

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Joycelyn Fish & Mike Shelby from the Racine Theatre Group joined us in studio to talk about their next show "Native Gardens". The show is a comedic turf war at the Racine Theatre Guild. The show turns the phrase “good fences make good neighbors” on its head during the comedy’s Friday, September 16 through Sunday, October 2 run at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.
RACINE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Big shift in Marquette University Law School poll

Discussions about upgrading security have gone nowhere for a decade now. Some high schools saw a larger police presence Wednesday even though the threat came from outside the area. Updated: 4 hours ago. A vague threat was determined not to be credible and came from outside the area. 3 BRILLIANT...
MILWAUKEE, WI
thetosacompass.com

Students Protest Student Violence at Wauwatosa West

At 7:45 AM on Friday, September 16th, approximately 10-15 Wauwatosa students and community members stood on the sidewalk in front of Wauwatosa West High School in protest of the student fights that have occurred both on and off campus this school year and to advocate for general school safety. The protest was organized following an off campus fight involving Whitman and Tosa West students on Monday, September 12th and a fight involving 6 students before school on Wednesday, September 14th. Camera crews and reporters from several Milwaukee news stations covered the event. The protest garnered large media coverage, with as many reporters as protestors.
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee sailing vessel headed to Boston-based educational facility

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A staple of Discovery World, once destined to never sail again, is set to return to year-round sailing. Known as the 'flagship of Wisconsin,' the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan will join the fleet of World Ocean School, based in Boston, according to a statement from Discovery World, who has long-owned the 95 ft. tall ship. The statement also notes that the plan for S/V Denis Sullivan will allow it to sail "while supporting its financial sustainability."
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Acts Housing has Launched Program to Buy Homes to be Resold to Residents at Affordable Prices

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukee County’s American Rescue Plan Act Task Force has recommended investing $2.5 million in Acts Housing’s recently launched Homeowner Acquisition Fund. The fund...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Rust Belt on Ra-Sing & Me

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The members of Rust Belt joined Racine & Me this week. Paul Aceto, Don Miller, Kevin Schultz and Brandon Shilts say they formed the group in Kenosha in 2016. The group is formed of members of well-known bands such as Cosmic Railroad, Boney Fingers, and...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Policy made for more security at high school football games

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Violence at and near high school football games prompting school districts to take action. Tonight, on Sept. 16, fans are starting to see changes related to safety. Fans attending tonight's varsity game of Wauwatosa West against Pius, were among the first to go through tighter...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Shattered Glass Art

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Sherry Lou Martin, a multi-faceted artist and patent creator joined us in studio. Shattered Glass Art is a novel art form that brings brilliance and sparkle to traditional art and home décor. It's the result of a patented process Martin perfected in the last...
RACINE, WI

