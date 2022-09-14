Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Muskego increases access to nursing program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Muskego High School is training the next generation of nurses, but new this year, the students are working in a lab on campus. "I think a couple legs are broken, but they're mannequins. They are there to fix them," Jim Michlig, the College, Career and Experiential Learning Coordinator, says.
CBS 58
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration hosted at Milwaukee City Hall
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cultural celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Milwaukee was held at city hall today, on Sept. 16. Entitled "Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation 2022" -- the event celebrated heritage, culture and offered the public a chance to learn more about city services. Kevin...
CBS 58
New director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention shares his plans
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- It's been one month since Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson named a new director for the city's Office of Violence Prevention (OVP). Former district 1 alderman, Ashanti Hamilton, is now leading OVP after Arnitta Holliman was unexpectedly dismissed from the role back in August. In his first...
CBS 58
Racine Public Library celebrates 125th year anniversary
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine Public Library celebrates 125th anniversary! They had events leading up to the big milestone!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
As Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, celebrations have kicked off in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Sept. 15, several celebrations in Milwaukee kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month. The Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee celebrated the 212th year of Mexican Independence. The United Community Senior Center held a celebration with music to celebrate all Hispanic cultures. "We are celebrating multiple independence days...
CBS 58
Hispanic Heritage Month: Award-Winning Mexican American Barber's positive impact across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jose Perez, known as JP, is an award-winning barber, who is also barber to several players of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers, but beyond that, JP has had a big impact in Wisconsin as a Mexican American by giving back to his community and being a positive example to those around him and those who step in his well-known barbershop Flashy Faded.
CBS 58
Reagan High School marching band helps "drum out" Alzheimer's
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sunday, September 18 is Milwaukee's Alzheimer's Walk. Friday, in anticipation of the big event, folks at VMP Healthcare and Community in West Allis held their own charity march to the rhythm of the Milwaukee's Reagan High School marching band. CBS 58 photojournalist Dave Wertheimer was on-hand...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Native Gardens with Racine Theatre Group
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Joycelyn Fish & Mike Shelby from the Racine Theatre Group joined us in studio to talk about their next show "Native Gardens". The show is a comedic turf war at the Racine Theatre Guild. The show turns the phrase “good fences make good neighbors” on its head during the comedy’s Friday, September 16 through Sunday, October 2 run at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Big shift in Marquette University Law School poll
Discussions about upgrading security have gone nowhere for a decade now. Some high schools saw a larger police presence Wednesday even though the threat came from outside the area. Updated: 4 hours ago. A vague threat was determined not to be credible and came from outside the area. 3 BRILLIANT...
CBS 58
Bus drivers wanted: hiring event held by Wisconsin School Bus Company
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shortage of bus drivers continues to impact student transportation around the nation. Wisconsin Central School Bus Company hosted a hiring event today, on Sept. 17, to find drivers for Milwaukee Public School districts. Bus drivers can be paid up to $25 per hour -- and...
thetosacompass.com
Students Protest Student Violence at Wauwatosa West
At 7:45 AM on Friday, September 16th, approximately 10-15 Wauwatosa students and community members stood on the sidewalk in front of Wauwatosa West High School in protest of the student fights that have occurred both on and off campus this school year and to advocate for general school safety. The protest was organized following an off campus fight involving Whitman and Tosa West students on Monday, September 12th and a fight involving 6 students before school on Wednesday, September 14th. Camera crews and reporters from several Milwaukee news stations covered the event. The protest garnered large media coverage, with as many reporters as protestors.
CBS 58
Milwaukee concierge service 'Swaddled Newborn Care' helps families transition into parenthood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bringing a baby home can mean many sleepless nights for parents. That's why a new concierge service in Milwaukee is looking to provide some relief. CBS 58's Amanda Becker explains how Swaddled Care helps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
'It really does take a village': Moms taking advantage of concierge night nurse service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning Amanda Becker meets two young women who started a concierge service to help new moms deal with sleepless nights. The idea first became popular with celebrities but now everyday mothers are taking advantage.
CBS 58
Milwaukee sailing vessel headed to Boston-based educational facility
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A staple of Discovery World, once destined to never sail again, is set to return to year-round sailing. Known as the 'flagship of Wisconsin,' the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan will join the fleet of World Ocean School, based in Boston, according to a statement from Discovery World, who has long-owned the 95 ft. tall ship. The statement also notes that the plan for S/V Denis Sullivan will allow it to sail "while supporting its financial sustainability."
CBS 58
Third Space Brewing aims to raise domestic violence awareness with new beer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A number of breweries around the state are teaming up to fight against domestic violence. That includes Milwaukee's Third Space Brewing. They're behind the recipe for this beer, One in Four IPA. The name highlights the fact that one in four women, and one in nine...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Acts Housing has Launched Program to Buy Homes to be Resold to Residents at Affordable Prices
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukee County’s American Rescue Plan Act Task Force has recommended investing $2.5 million in Acts Housing’s recently launched Homeowner Acquisition Fund. The fund...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Rust Belt on Ra-Sing & Me
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The members of Rust Belt joined Racine & Me this week. Paul Aceto, Don Miller, Kevin Schultz and Brandon Shilts say they formed the group in Kenosha in 2016. The group is formed of members of well-known bands such as Cosmic Railroad, Boney Fingers, and...
CBS 58
Policy made for more security at high school football games
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Violence at and near high school football games prompting school districts to take action. Tonight, on Sept. 16, fans are starting to see changes related to safety. Fans attending tonight's varsity game of Wauwatosa West against Pius, were among the first to go through tighter...
Milwaukee Co. faces $1 billion in deferred maintenance on high-profile landmarks
Our parks and public buildings are faced with a much more daunting bill: One billion dollars. That estimate was given to us by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley last Wednesday.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Shattered Glass Art
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Sherry Lou Martin, a multi-faceted artist and patent creator joined us in studio. Shattered Glass Art is a novel art form that brings brilliance and sparkle to traditional art and home décor. It's the result of a patented process Martin perfected in the last...
Comments / 0