Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in tears as they watch Her Majesty lie in state
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appeared to become emotional as they watched the Queen lie in state. The three royals were in attendance alongside Princes William and Harry for the procession of the Queen's coffin. Her body was transported from Scotland this week after she passed away at...
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William
This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession
There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
Can You Visit Princess Diana's Grave—And What Dress Was She Buried In?
The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in a Paris underpass following a high-speed chase with paparazzi—an event that may or may not be depicted in season 5 or 6 of The Crown. In the meantime, the anniversary of her passing has brought up a lot of questions about Diana's life and death, such as: Can you visit the Princess of Wales' grave?
Prince William comforts sombre Kate with supportive gesture as couple pay respects to Queen
PRINCE William comforted Kate with a touching gesture as the royal couple paid their respects to the Queen. William was seen reassuring his wife when leaving Westminster Hall by placing a comforting hand on her back as Kate curtseyed towards the Queen. The Prince of Wales walked side-by-side with his...
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue
Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Moments Meghan Markle Was Caught Sticking Her Tongue Out and the Meaning Behind It
A royal expert analyzed the meaning behind Meghan Markle sticking her tongue out on various occasions.
Prince Harry 'Terrified' Meghan Markle Will Skip The Queen's Funeral Following Tensions With The Royal Family
Royal drama! As rumors of tension between King Charles III and Meghan Markle continue, Prince Harry is concerned the Duchess of Sussex may decide to fly back to the United States and leave him to attend his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral by himself. Article continues below advertisement. This comes...
Meghan Markle’s deep curtsy to Queen’s coffin is sweet echo of her first meeting with Her Majesty
MEGHAN Markle's curtsy to the Queen today was a sweet echo of the moment she first met her grandmother-in-law. The Duchess of Sussex gave a deep curtsy before Her Majesty's coffin in Westminster Hall this afternoon. She followed the Princess of Wales and other wives of Windsor, who gave a...
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed
Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Kate Middleton And Prince William Make Major Announcement About Their Kids' Education
Kate Middleton and Prince William are making big moves this year ― literally. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leaving their Kensington Palace home in London for a new residence, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. The Cambridges’ new home in Windsor will be closer to Queen Elizabeth, who now mainly occupies Windsor Castle.
