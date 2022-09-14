Tulsa Oilers indoor football team welcomes first head coach Marvin Jones

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s newest Oilers franchise welcomed Marvin Jones as the first head coach of the Oilers’ indoor football team Wednesday afternoon.

Jones was a linebacker in the National Football League and spent a decade playing for the New York Jets from 1993 to 2003. He spent the last four years with the Omaha Beef who competes in the Indoor Football League.

Jones says he’s excited to bring the indoor football experience to the BOK Center.

“It’s a fun-filled league, a fun family experience, and it’s not going to break the bank,” Jones said while speaking at Wednesday’s event at the BOK Center.

“And you get an opportunity to come out and interact with the players, very closely, and get autographs. Plus, one of the biggest things is that the fans love to have the balls, when the balls go in the stands. This game is all about interaction and they will get this. Trust me.”

Jones says he likes to give high-fives and make jokes with the fans in the first few rows. He says the rules are a bit more lax in the Indoor Football League when compared to the NFL.

The new coach tells us he’s also excited to utilize the talent that’s already here in Oklahoma.

“Over the years, I’ve been a competitor in indoor sports so I know there’s a lot of talent in Oklahoma because a lot of the teams that we played against had some great talent. Guys from Oklahoma State, and this Oklahoma Sooner guy that I really like that I would love to sign.”

In addition to the on-field product, Jones says that he and the players are also looking forward to having an impact in the community.

“We’ll have players in the schools, talking to kids, reading to kids. So, for me, that’s something I’ve always believed in,” Jones says. “Let them know that we care about the community and that we’re not just here to reap the benefits of football... we’re here to be in the community and make them proud of us.”

The Tulsa Oilers indoor football team is set to debut in March of 2023.

