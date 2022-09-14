Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Union: Guard at Shirley prison attacked by inmate ‘improving ever so slightly’
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley is slowly recovering from an attack by an inmate last month. According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU), Matthew Tidman is still on life support. The attack occurred while Tidman, a Central Massachusetts resident, was on duty...
Barnstable Patriot
Putting your house up for sale? Avoid these fatal flaws so your home will sell quickly
When a home sits on the market for too long, buyers may begin to wonder, "What’s wrong with it? Does it have a fatal flaw?" Realtor Arthur Durkin of Keller Williams Realty in Andover said when a home comes on the market, it generates the greatest interest in the first several weeks. That is the time when people ask for a showing or make an offer.
Ex-Nassau Executive Mangano behind bars in Massachusetts facility
An appellate court denied Ed Mangano's request to remain free on bail as he appeals his conviction.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
The Landmark
New trash, recycling totes being distributed
STERLING — Casella Waste began delivery of the new trash and recycling totes to homes on Monday Sept. 12. Each single family home and multifamily home containing three units or less based on the accessors' database will receive one set of totes per home or unit. The delivery company...
nshoremag.com
6 Outstanding Orchards for Apple-Picking on the North Shore This Fall
It’s no secret that the North Shore has some of the most picturesque farms in New England. Between the region’s crisp autumn weather, colorful foliage, rolling hills, and historic roots, we like to think that a fall day spent on a North Shore farm is the loveliest way to enjoy the season.
House of the Week: Shrewsbury 5-bedroom Cape 'not the typical cookie cutter'
SHREWSBURY — This 4,060-square-foot contemporary Cape, set in nearly two wooded acres on a quiet dead-end street, is a departure from the “typical cookie cutter layout.”. The five-bedroom, four-bath home at 11 Greenleaf Farms Circle is listed at $1.275 million with Lee Joseph with Coldwell Banker Realty – Worcester.
fallriverreporter.com
Drug distributor within Massachusetts drug trafficking organization facing up to 20 years in prison
BOSTON – A drug distributor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). Terrence Daye, 33, of Boston, pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to...
dirtywatermedia.com
10 Things to Do in Boston This Weekend!
Looking for something fun and exciting to do in and around Boston this weekend? Want to go out but can’t find anything that is appealing to you? Looking for live music or some quality family time? Boston has it all this weekend. There’s literally something for everyone. Take advantage of these opportunities and get out on the town this weekend! Here are some of our top picks for the weekend of Friday, September 16h through Sunday, September 18th!
WCVB
Truck has roof seared off on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheared off early Thursday when the vehicle struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near Magazine Street. Only one lane of traffic is getting around the crash. Trucks are not allowed...
WCVB
Springfield, Massachusetts, firefighters rescue cat perched on top of utility pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield firefighters came to the rescue Thursday of a cat that got stuck on top of a utility pole. Rescue crews used a ladder truck to reach the cat that was perched on top of the pole. A firefighter climbed to the top of the extended...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Meet Bullwinkle!
Bullwinkle is a super sweet, playful boy who enjoys the company of other dogs. Bullwinkle is approximately 2 years old, is easy going, and makes friends wherever he goes. His wonderful disposition along with that adorable face is sure to win your heart. Bullwinkle has not lived with cats or children, but a home with another dog and an active person or family would suit him just fine. Contact us at dogs@worcesterarl.org to meet this gorgeous boy today.
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
miltonscene.com
Alert: Missing Milton MA juvenile
On 9/11/22, at about 1:40 p.m., “Jasper” Williams (born 5/2/06) with pink/blonde medium length hair, was reported missing from their home in Milton, MA. Jasper typically wears all black clothing, and carries a pink wallet and fuzzy rabbit phone case. Jasper is a non-binary (assigned female at birth)...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Worcester, MA — 15 Top Places!
Do you want to go on a food trip just in time for brunch but don’t know the perfect destination?. Check out Worcester in Massachusetts. The city, known for its historic charm is also home to a wide array of eateries that together make up Worcester’s vibrant food scene.
whdh.com
Daughter of Yankee Candle founder describes life in Mass. mega-mansion
LEVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The daughter of the late Yankee Candle founder Michael Kittredge is giving fellow TikTokkers a window into her life growing up in the family’s 120,000 square-foot, eight-structure Leverett estate, which recently went on the market for a cool $23 million. According to the house’s listing,...
