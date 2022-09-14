Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
Related
Police in Worcester investigating Country Club Boulevard shooting that left 1 injured
Police in Worcester are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that injured one, officials said. Around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Country Club Boulevard address for a report of a shooting, the Worcester Police Department said. Officers located a male shooting victim in the rear of the address with...
nbcboston.com
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
whdh.com
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. The owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of...
whdh.com
Elderly woman dies after being hit by truck in Rockport
ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian died Friday after being hit by a box truck, according to Rockport Police. Police said that, shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, they received two 911 calls about an elderly woman who was hit by a small box truck on Railroad Avenue. When officers arrived,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Quincy police investigating possible road-rage stabbing
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating a possible road-rage stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, near Glover Avenue and Pierce Street, where police said they found a victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was brought to a local...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
Quincy police investigating daylight stabbing that left 1 person with serious injuries
QUINCY, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after one person was seriously injured in a daylight stabbing in Quincy on Thursday. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Glover Avenue and Pierce Street after 1 p.m. found a victim in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Quincy Police Department.
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
liveboston617.org
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Man shot multiple times outside Fitchburg convenience store
FITCHBURG — A Fitchburg man is recovering after he was shot outside a convenience store Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at M&M Variety Store at 330 Water St. The 35-year-old city resident sustained gunshot wounds to his right bicep, the right side of his neck and...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
One injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Security guard helps mother, newborn in hospital parking lot
DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dover, New Hampshire security guard used his instincts to spring into action when a newborn and his parents arrived in his hospital’s parking lot with the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby’s neck. Andy Clark was on duty at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital on Sept....
nbcboston.com
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
whdh.com
Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
Man arrested following 4-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer
AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said. John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his U-Haul crashed at Route...
liveboston617.org
Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century
The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
Missing Cambridge Man Could Have Traveled Out Of State: Police
Cambridge Police are asking the public for helping in locating a who was reported missing from a group home, the department said on Twitter. Andrew Paliotto, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing after he left the home on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, police said. He has gone missing before and previously found in Central Square and Maryland.
19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden dies in Wilmington car crash, officials say
A 19-year-old Malden woman died in a car crash Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Police found a Chevy Traverse SUV off-road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Inside the vehicle, officers located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden, officials said.
Comments / 0