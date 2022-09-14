ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police

Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Elderly woman dies after being hit by truck in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian died Friday after being hit by a box truck, according to Rockport Police. Police said that, shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, they received two 911 calls about an elderly woman who was hit by a small box truck on Railroad Avenue. When officers arrived,...
ROCKPORT, MA
City
Mattapan, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Quincy police investigating possible road-rage stabbing

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating a possible road-rage stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, near Glover Avenue and Pierce Street, where police said they found a victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was brought to a local...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
WTNH

One injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
MANSFIELD, MA
Public Safety
whdh.com

Security guard helps mother, newborn in hospital parking lot

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dover, New Hampshire security guard used his instincts to spring into action when a newborn and his parents arrived in his hospital’s parking lot with the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby’s neck. Andy Clark was on duty at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital on Sept....
DOVER, NH
nbcboston.com

Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston

A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
REVERE, MA
liveboston617.org

Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century

The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Missing Cambridge Man Could Have Traveled Out Of State: Police

Cambridge Police are asking the public for helping in locating a who was reported missing from a group home, the department said on Twitter. Andrew Paliotto, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing after he left the home on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, police said. He has gone missing before and previously found in Central Square and Maryland.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden dies in Wilmington car crash, officials say

A 19-year-old Malden woman died in a car crash Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Police found a Chevy Traverse SUV off-road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Inside the vehicle, officers located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden, officials said.
MALDEN, MA

