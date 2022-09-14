'The Rumors Are True': Waterfront Eatery In Bay Shore To Close After 18 Years In Business

Nicky's on the Bay in Bay Shore Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owners of a waterfront restaurant on Long Island are getting ready to close their business after 18 years.

Nicky's on the Bay, a seafood restaurant in Bay Shore, will soon close its doors, the business announced on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The restaurant is located at 150 South Clinton Ave.

"The rumors are true… This is Nicky’s on the Bay’s last season," the announcement reads. "Nick and Rachel would like to personally invite all of you to come down for Customer Appreciation Day! Everything will be 50% (while supplies last) as a way of saying thank you to all of our loyal customers over the past 18 years!"

The owners added that the proceeds for "Customer Appreciation Day" will be given to the kitchen staff to thank them for their hard work over the years.

The owners' other location, Nicky's Clam Bar, will remain open.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.