Bay Shore, NY

'The Rumors Are True': Waterfront Eatery In Bay Shore To Close After 18 Years In Business

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Nicky's on the Bay in Bay Shore

The owners of a waterfront restaurant on Long Island are getting ready to close their business after 18 years.

Nicky's on the Bay, a seafood restaurant in Bay Shore, will soon close its doors, the business announced on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The restaurant is located at 150 South Clinton Ave.

"The rumors are true… This is Nicky’s on the Bay’s last season," the announcement reads. "Nick and Rachel would like to personally invite all of you to come down for Customer Appreciation Day! Everything will be 50% (while supplies last) as a way of saying thank you to all of our loyal customers over the past 18 years!"

The owners added that the proceeds for "Customer Appreciation Day" will be given to the kitchen staff to thank them for their hard work over the years.

The owners' other location, Nicky's Clam Bar, will remain open.

Comments / 9

American Patriots
3d ago

Well I’m sorry to chime in but my husband and I were there in 2019 and it was so expensive (servers were awesome though) but the food was not worth what we paid…never went back The end

