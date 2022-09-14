Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Chapel Hill takes unusual look at 4 projects planned for development in Durham County
Four residential developments are proposed between U.S. 15-501 and Old Durham Road in a part of the town that lies inside Durham County.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Suing the EPA, Potential Raises for Town Staff, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, September 16th. He discussed a potential lawsuit against the EPA, potential raises for town staff, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
rhinotimes.com
Summerfield Town Manager Tells Hearing-Impaired Woman Where She Can Put Her Voice Recorder
Before the start of a Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting of the Summerfield Town Council, Teresa Perryman – who’s a former Town Council member but is still active in the town’s affairs – placed a small voice recorder on the table used by the Town Council members so she could get a high-quality recording of the proceedings.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Board Approves Designation of Parkland for Chatham Park
The town’s board of commissioners on Monday approved a resolution to accept the proposed Chatham Park Sports Complex as parkland. Commissioner John Bonitz was the lone commissioner to dissent in the 4-1 vote. “I don’t understand why we are in a rush to do this,” Bonitz said.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Pedestrian Struck in Carrboro, NC86 Closure, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 News, including a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Carrboro, NC86 still closed in Hillsborough, and more.
thelocalreporter.press
For Quinton Harper, Affordable Housing in Carrboro is Personal
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. “For me, I have lived it. It is personal,” said Quinton Harper, 37, chairman of the Affordable Housing Advisory Commission in Carrboro, in an exclusive interview with The Local Reporter (TLR).
alamancenews.com
After three hours, Graham council OKs very revised proposal for 70 “twin homes” off Hanford Road on 3-2 vote
Graham’s city council struggled for over three hours Tuesday night, hearing the pros and cons of a developer’s proposal for 72 “twin homes” and neighbors’ vigorous opposition to allowing the subdivision in an area that’s both primarily single-family homes and where traffic (both congestion and back-ups) is already a major concern.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Renaming In the Community Center, 828 Update, and More
Chapel Hill Town Council Member Jess Anderson visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, September 15th. She discussed renaming of the gym at the Hargraves Community Center, an update on the 828 MLK project, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Work begins soon on short, new road that will make it easier to get through Clayton
The Ranch Road Extension was a top priority for the town.
Developer plans to raze downtown Durham building for 12-story tower
A demolition request cleared the Historic Preservation Commission over the neighboring condo owners’ objections.
alamancenews.com
State rejects application to open a fifth charter school in Alamance County
Maybe the third time will be the charm for Unity Global Academy, a fifth charter school that had been proposed for Alamance County but whose application to open in 2023-24 was rejected Monday following a 10-minute interview with the state’s 12-member Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB). Peter Morcombe –...
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: GAC System and Chatham Park Sports Complex
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, September 13th for the latest Chatham County Roundup. This time, Perry discussed Pittsboro’s new water filtration system, the Chatham Park sports complex, and an upcoming celebration of women leaders in the community. Below is a transcript of the conversation edited for clarity. You can listen to the full conversation here.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill’s Banned Books Project Aims to ‘Engage and Outrage’
Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. This year, Banned Books week—a national “annual celebration of the right to read”—according to the official event website, falls on September 18 to 24, and Chapel Hill Public Library is holding its annual Banned Books Trading Cards contest to celebrate. According to the Chapel Hill contest website, entrants must make original works of art “inspired by books or authors that have been challenged, censored, or banned.” Seven winners receive a hundred-dollar prize; their works become trading cards that are available for free to the public and there is an exhibition featuring the entries.
cbs17
Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
'We are looking for talented people' | Guilford County Schools to hold a job fair Saturday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad school districts are still looking to fill dozens of vacant positions outside of teacher openings. On Saturday, the Guilford County School District will host a job fair at the Guilford County bus garage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair focuses specifically on...
cbs17
Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens from this Wake County nuclear power plant. Here’s why
NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Sirens near the Harris Nuclear Plant in southwestern Wake County will sound for tests through Friday, officials said. They are testing the sirens because of a recent upgrade, and say they could sound multiple times. Those tests will run between 8 a.m. and 5...
NC scientist: Keep Mark Robinson as far away from education decisions as possible
As a medical scientist and grandfather I found the excerpt from Lt. Gov. Robinson’s book absurd. | Letters to the editor
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.3 million
The property located in the first block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on Aug. 11, 2022 for $1,335,000, or $298 per square foot. The house built in 2012 has an interior space of 4,486 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
wallstreetwindow.com
New Assistant County Manager is Named For Rockingham County, North Carolina
Rockingham County announces the internal promotion of Derek Southern by naming him Assistant County Manager. OWentworth, NC (September 14, 2022) – Rockingham County is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Derek Southern and name him as new Assistant County Manager. This decision was made following several interviews and a review of Southern’s experience, knowledge and connection to Rockingham County.
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
