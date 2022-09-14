ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, NC
Government
thelocalreporter.press

For Quinton Harper, Affordable Housing in Carrboro is Personal

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series during the month of September on affordable housing in the town of Carrboro. To read Part 1, click here. “For me, I have lived it. It is personal,” said Quinton Harper, 37, chairman of the Affordable Housing Advisory Commission in Carrboro, in an exclusive interview with The Local Reporter (TLR).
CARRBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

After three hours, Graham council OKs very revised proposal for 70 “twin homes” off Hanford Road on 3-2 vote

Graham’s city council struggled for over three hours Tuesday night, hearing the pros and cons of a developer’s proposal for 72 “twin homes” and neighbors’ vigorous opposition to allowing the subdivision in an area that’s both primarily single-family homes and where traffic (both congestion and back-ups) is already a major concern.
GRAHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: GAC System and Chatham Park Sports Complex

Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, September 13th for the latest Chatham County Roundup. This time, Perry discussed Pittsboro’s new water filtration system, the Chatham Park sports complex, and an upcoming celebration of women leaders in the community. Below is a transcript of the conversation edited for clarity. You can listen to the full conversation here.
PITTSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill’s Banned Books Project Aims to ‘Engage and Outrage’

Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. This year, Banned Books week—a national “annual celebration of the right to read”—according to the official event website, falls on September 18 to 24, and Chapel Hill Public Library is holding its annual Banned Books Trading Cards contest to celebrate. According to the Chapel Hill contest website, entrants must make original works of art “inspired by books or authors that have been challenged, censored, or banned.” Seven winners receive a hundred-dollar prize; their works become trading cards that are available for free to the public and there is an exhibition featuring the entries.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.3 million

The property located in the first block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on Aug. 11, 2022 for $1,335,000, or $298 per square foot. The house built in 2012 has an interior space of 4,486 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
wallstreetwindow.com

New Assistant County Manager is Named For Rockingham County, North Carolina

Rockingham County announces the internal promotion of Derek Southern by naming him Assistant County Manager. OWentworth, NC (September 14, 2022) – Rockingham County is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Derek Southern and name him as new Assistant County Manager. This decision was made following several interviews and a review of Southern’s experience, knowledge and connection to Rockingham County.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC

