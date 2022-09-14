Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordeal
Speaking about the shooting are Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent William Spalding & Vallejo Police Chief Shawny WilliamsThomas Gase/Times-Herald. The website TMZ released a video on a school shooting in California that a bystander caught on their cell phone. An investigation is ongoing into a shooting at Vallejo Senior High School in Vallejo, California. The shooting occurred after school ended at approximately 3:45 pm. A coach on the football team was shot while trying to break up a fight among students and an outside group of young males in a black sedan.
Fight, gun scare cancels high school football game, Manteca Police say
MANTECA, Calif. — A Friday night football game in Manteca ended abruptly after reports of a gun sighting surfaced during a fight, officials with the Manteca Police Department and Manteca Unified School District said in a joint Facebook post. During Sierra High School's homecoming game against Modesto High School,...
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
74-year-old woman charged for Oakley murder
A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight
A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
Triple shooting on International Boulevard in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating a triple shooting on International Boulevard. Everyone was taken to the hospital.
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Oakland woman hit by stray bullets while at home makes plea for change
"She still has all the bullet fragments inside her. It's embedded deep inside we can't do anything about it. She's in so much pain. We just want her to get better."
UPDATE: School staff member shot trying to break up fight outside Vallejo High
VALLEJO (CBS SF) -- A school staff member trying to break up a fight was shot in front of Vallejo High, Tuesday afternoon.Disturbing video has surfaced of the shooting just outside the school gates..KPIX Chopper 5 was on the scene as units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded around 3:45 p.m. to reports of the disturbance outside the campus,Tuesday afternoon.Police said several students were fighting and a school staff member tried to break it up. Gunshots were fired from a dark-colored sedan fleeing the scene, striking the staff member a least once.The school was immediately placed on...
Several injured after shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several people are injured after a shooting and a crash in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD officers responded to the 4200 block of International Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. A pedestrian was […]
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
Beloved Vallejo coach shot while trying to break up fight outside high school
Friends of the victim have identified him to ABC7 News as Joseph Pastrana, a local athletic coach they say is beloved in the Vallejo community.
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Pleasanton shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is in custody after residents of the Civic Square Apartments in Pleasanton were earlier asked to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity, according to a tweet from Pleasanton PD. “After negotiating, the suspect exited the apartment and was safely taken into custody,” read a subsequent […]
Man Shot After Domestic Dispute in Antioch Thursday Afternoon
On Thursday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department received a call regarding shots fired on Merced Circle in the city of Antioch. According to police, a male showed up at a local hospital after a domestic dispute leading to one male being shot. The incident occurred around 3:00 pm. Police responded to Merced Circle to clear the home. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. Police also stated the gunshot wound was non-life threatening.
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
Arrest Made In Bayview District Fatal Stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.
