ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
James Patrick

Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordeal

Speaking about the shooting are Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent William Spalding & Vallejo Police Chief Shawny WilliamsThomas Gase/Times-Herald. The website TMZ released a video on a school shooting in California that a bystander caught on their cell phone. An investigation is ongoing into a shooting at Vallejo Senior High School in Vallejo, California. The shooting occurred after school ended at approximately 3:45 pm. A coach on the football team was shot while trying to break up a fight among students and an outside group of young males in a black sedan.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout

SAN LEANDRO --  A  25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday.  He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Solano County, CA
City
Vallejo, CA
Solano County, CA
Crime & Safety
Vallejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting

SAN FRANCISCO --  A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight

A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#School Shooting#Vallejo High School#Vallejopd
CBS Sacramento

UPDATE: School staff member shot trying to break up fight outside Vallejo High

VALLEJO (CBS SF) --  A school staff member trying to break up a fight was shot in front of Vallejo High, Tuesday afternoon.Disturbing video has surfaced of the shooting just outside the school gates..KPIX Chopper 5 was on the scene as units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded around 3:45 p.m. to reports of the disturbance outside the campus,Tuesday afternoon.Police said several students were fighting and a school staff member tried to break it up. Gunshots were fired from a dark-colored sedan fleeing the scene, striking the staff member a least once.The school was immediately placed on...
KRON4 News

Several injured after shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several people are injured after a shooting and a crash in Oakland Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD officers responded to the 4200 block of International Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. A pedestrian was […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX40

A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
RIO LINDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County

SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pleasanton shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is in custody after residents of the Civic Square Apartments in Pleasanton were earlier asked to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity, according to a tweet from Pleasanton PD. “After negotiating, the suspect exited the apartment and was safely taken into custody,” read a subsequent […]
PLEASANTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot After Domestic Dispute in Antioch Thursday Afternoon

On Thursday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department received a call regarding shots fired on Merced Circle in the city of Antioch. According to police, a male showed up at a local hospital after a domestic dispute leading to one male being shot. The incident occurred around 3:00 pm. Police responded to Merced Circle to clear the home. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. Police also stated the gunshot wound was non-life threatening.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27.  The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries.  He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
thesfnews.com

Arrest Made In Bayview District Fatal Stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy