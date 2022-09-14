Woodbridge Man Assaults Woman, Then Law Enforcement Officer: Police

A Woodbridge man was arrested for brutally assaulting a woman in his home, before assaulting an officer at the scene, as well, police said.

On September 13, at around 11 p.m., officers responded to the Harbor Point West Condominiums, where they discovered a domestic assault suspect, Kenneth Johnson Jr., according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Johnson Jr. resisted the officers, before he wrapped his arm around an officer’s neck and struck the officer, officials reported.

Law enforcement's initial investigation of the domestic assault incident revealed that Johnson Jr. threw household items at a 33-year-old woman and physically prevented her from leaving the scene, authorities said.

He also grabbed the victim's neck, police said.

The domestic assault victim reported minor injuries and the officer who was assaulted at the scene by Johnson Jr. was treated for non-life threatening injuries, law enforcement said.

Johnson Jr. was charged with one count of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, two counts of obstruction of justice, one count of abduction, one count of domestic assault and battery, officials reported.

He was held without bond and had a pending court date, police said.