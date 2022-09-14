ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of Ariel Young reflects on 2021 crash, Britt Reid plea

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCkUu_0hvTYZJl00

One day after Britt Reid pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in a crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured, the mother of the young girl spoke out in an interview with Good Morning America.

"It happened so fast," said Felicia Miller, recounting the February 2021 crash that left her daughter with a traumatic brain injury. "I was like, 'Oh my God, he's about to hit us,' and then boom."

Miller says after the impact, she couldn't hear or see Young, who was buried under the broken seats of the car.

"When I got her out, she was just stiff like a board," Miller told Good Morning America.

When officials responded to the crash, the then Kansas City Chiefs coach and son of head coach Andy Reid told them he had two to three drinks and took Adderall by prescription.

After the crash, Young spent nearly two weeks in a coma. When she woke up, she was initially unresponsive.

"I was really relieved (that Young woke up), but at that time, she didn't know nothing. She didn't know who I was," Miller said. "She didn't recognize me."

Miller told Good Morning America that after the crash, Young had to relearn "many things."

The Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement with Young's family to cover her medical expenses.

As part of Reid's plea agreement with prosecutors, he faces a maximum of four years in prison.

"He's just getting a slap on the wrist," Miller said.

Tom Porto, the family's attorney with Popham Law Firm, previously released a statement that the family is "outraged" that the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence.

"I think the family's upset because they perceive a different system of justice for those who have privilege and those who don't," Porto said on Good Morning America.

Now, Ariel Young is seven years old and back in school.

Miller said it was a relief to be able to send Young back to school, but it was still difficult.

The mother said Young has been strong through the whole experience, from the moment of the crash through her road to recovery.

