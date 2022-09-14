ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids woman wins $150,000 from Michigan Lottery

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
A Grand Rapids woman recently won a Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. 50-year-old Lisa Jekel won $150,000 from the drawing on August 27.

Jekel bought the winning ticket from the D&W Quick Stop at 6799 Cascade Road Southeast in Grand Rapids. On the August 27 drawing, her ticket matched the four white balls and the Powerball, making her win $50,000. Thanks to Power Play, it multiplied the prize to $150,000.

A few days after the drawing, Jekel received a message to file a claim on one of her Powerball tickets. “I checked the winning numbers for that drawing on the Lottery app and couldn’t believe it when I realized I’d won $150,000!" said Jekel. "I just stood there in shock and felt completely numb."

Jekel says that she plans to save the prize for retirement. “Winning is such a relief and will provide a nice financial cushion for retirement,” she said.

wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox40jackson.com

Michigan grocery chain’s food donation breaks world record

A grocery store chain based in Michigan broke a huge world record, all while supporting a good cause. A group of 24 interns at SpartanNash built the world’s largest word made of packaged food in July of this year, using 5,791 items, according to a Wednesday announcement from Guinness World Records (GWR).
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

