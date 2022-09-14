Grand Rapids woman wins $150,000 from Michigan Lottery

A Grand Rapids woman recently won a Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. 50-year-old Lisa Jekel won $150,000 from the drawing on August 27.

Jekel bought the winning ticket from the D&W Quick Stop at 6799 Cascade Road Southeast in Grand Rapids. On the August 27 drawing, her ticket matched the four white balls and the Powerball, making her win $50,000. Thanks to Power Play, it multiplied the prize to $150,000.

A few days after the drawing, Jekel received a message to file a claim on one of her Powerball tickets. “I checked the winning numbers for that drawing on the Lottery app and couldn’t believe it when I realized I’d won $150,000!" said Jekel. "I just stood there in shock and felt completely numb."

Jekel says that she plans to save the prize for retirement. “Winning is such a relief and will provide a nice financial cushion for retirement,” she said.

