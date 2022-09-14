This incredible military homecoming is just part of this couple's journey. Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Fowler and Monet Yate's love story began while Nick was serving on a naval base in San Diego. The couple has been together ever since, taking on life's adventures as they come.

Watch the couple’s happy homecoming above

One of those adventures saw Nick move to a new military base in Hawaii, where Monet joined him a few months later. Secretly, Nick arranged a romantic beachside proposal which resulted in happy tears and an emphatic 'Yes!'. However, he then deployed for seven months, leaving Monet to rely on the military community to get her through their time apart. Finally, the couple was reunited. And now they're focusing on spending time together and planning the wedding.

Watch the full story: This Navy man's hug was seven months in the making

Militarykind from USA TODAY tells uplifting stories about kindness, triumphs special relationships and homecomings of service members. We wouldn't be able to show the world all of this kindness if it weren't for people like you who capture these moments on camera!

If you have a video, photo, or even a story you want to share, click the link below to tell us all about it. Someone from the militarykind team will reach out to you if we want to tell a story about your kind moment.

SUBMIT HERE

Not sure what kind of content to submit? Check us out on your preferred social media platform and look around! We cover all sorts of good news moments of humans, U.S. military, animals, members of the, kind kids, sportsmanship on and off the field, and more!

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Twitter

There's enough bad news out there! Help us show the world how much good news we have all around us.

More: Good news: Military members return home to surprise their loved ones at school

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sailor's sweetheart greets him with a hug after returning from deployment