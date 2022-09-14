ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sailor's sweetheart greets him with a hug after returning from deployment

By Matt Preis, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

This incredible military homecoming is just part of this couple's journey. Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Fowler and Monet Yate's love story began while Nick was serving on a naval base in San Diego. The couple has been together ever since, taking on life's adventures as they come.

One of those adventures saw Nick move to a new military base in Hawaii, where Monet joined him a few months later. Secretly, Nick arranged a romantic beachside proposal which resulted in happy tears and an emphatic 'Yes!'. However, he then deployed for seven months, leaving Monet to rely on the military community to get her through their time apart. Finally, the couple was reunited. And now they're focusing on spending time together and planning the wedding.

Watch the full story: This Navy man's hug was seven months in the making

More: Good news: Military members return home to surprise their loved ones at school

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sailor's sweetheart greets him with a hug after returning from deployment

