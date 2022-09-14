Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney got colonoscopies after a bet. What to know about the procedure

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix's "6 Underground" at The Shed at Hudson Yards on in New York. Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be getting into the soccer business. Wrexham is a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer. It has revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 that Reynolds and McElhenney are the "two extremely well-known individuals" the club has previously said are interested in investing 2 million pounds ($2.5 million). (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file) The Associated Press FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix's "6 Underground" at The Shed at Hudson Yards on in New York. Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be getting into the soccer business. Wrexham is a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer. It has revealed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 that Reynolds and McElhenney are the "two extremely well-known individuals" the club has previously said are interested in investing 2 million pounds ($2.5 million). (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file) The Associated Press

Ryan Reynolds announced this week that doctors discovered a polyp during a colonoscopy he had after losing a bet.

The actor and his fellow actor, Rob McElhenney, explained in a video that Reynolds bet McElhenney the latter wouldn't learn to speak Welsh. After Reynolds lost the bet, the pair chronicled both of their colonoscopies, filming themselves before and after their procedures.

After Reynolds’ colonoscopy, his doctor, Jonathan LaPook, shared that he found a polyp, a discovery that was “potentially lifesaving.”

“I’m not kidding. I’m not being overly dramatic,” the doctor said. “This is exactly why you do this, okay? You had no symptoms.”

McElhenney also had three polyps that were discovered and removed.

But what is a colonoscopy? Why are they important? Here’s what you need to know.

What is a colonoscopy?

A colonoscopy is an exam that is used to look for any changes in the large intestine, or colon, and rectum. Those changes might include swollen tissue, polyps or warning signs of cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic .

What is a colon polyp? It’s a “small clump of cells that forms on the lining of the colon,” according to the Mayo Clinic. They can be harmless, but some can develop into colon cancer.

During a colonoscopy, a tube is inserted into a person’s rectum, and a video camera on the tube allows a doctor to examine the colon. Sometimes, polyps or other tissue can be removed during the procedure, and biopsies can also be taken, if necessary.

Why would a person need a colonoscopy?

Colonoscopies can help find problems in your colon or be a step in treating a range of health issues, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Your doctor might recommend a colonoscopy for screening for colon or rectal cancer, in addition to checking and treating problems such as:

Colon polyps

Tumors

Inflammation

Narrowed areas of the colon

Unexplained diarrhea

Bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract

Is a colonoscopy painful?

Sedation or anesthesia is typically recommended for a colonoscopy, according to the Mayo Clinic. In many cases, a sedative is combined with pain medication to reduce discomfort.

You may feel “mild pain, pressure or cramping during the procedure,” though some people are completely asleep during a colonoscopy depending on the type of anesthesia, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

When should you get a colonoscopy?

People at average risk for colorectal cancer should start regular screenings at age 45, according to the American Cancer Society , with repeated screenings every 10 years.

People at higher risk for the cancer may need to start screening sooner or more often. People with higher risk for colorectal cancer include those with a personal or family history of the cancer, among other factors.

Can a colonoscopy cause pancreatitis?

Pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas becomes inflamed. It can cause abdominal pain that can spread to your back, pain that gets worse when eating, nausea and other symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Pancreatitis would be a rare complication of a colonoscopy, The New York Times reported . In a study published online last year that analyzed nearly 80,000 patients who had colonoscopies, pancreatitis was not described as a risk.

Contributing: Scott Gleeson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney got colonoscopies after a bet. What to know about the procedure