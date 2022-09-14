ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

ValleyCentral

HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack identified

Authorities identified the 90-year-old man who was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Rio Hondo. Zamorano Alanza was attacked by a swarm of bees while he was out doing yard work at his family’s home in Rio Hondo. A large bee hive was...
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and a truck this morning. Norma Edith Celestino, an Edinburg resident, was killed in a crash on Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road in McAllen. According to police, the crash took place at 7:15 a.m. Celestino was the driver […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan

Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
SAN JUAN, TX
kurv.com

Man Charged In Hike And Bike Trail Assaults

San Juan police have arrested a man suspected of attacking women as they jogged on the city’s hike and bike trail this week. Police say Arturo Javier Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday, and was charged with assault. Three women who were jogging on the San Juan hike and bike trail Tuesday morning reported that they’d been grabbed by an unknown man.
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack

UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police urge caution after crash in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police urge the public to drive cautiously during the rain as they work on an accident on the expressway. According to a post by the Edinburg Police Department, officers are working on a vehicle accident at the 5000 block of Expressway 281. Drivers will have to exit off of Owassa […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
EDINBURG, TX

