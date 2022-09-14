Read full article on original website
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
KRGV
Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
bigcountryhomepage.com
PD: 8 arrested after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 4 men and 4 women after a search warrant revealed children living in unsanitary conditions. On Sept. 15, agents with the Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant for drugs on a residence at the 1700 block of Grant Street, a post by Brownsville PD stated.
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the post, on Sept. 15, deputies responded […]
KRGV
Brownsville PD: Eight people arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Child Protective Services are in possession of three children who were found living in “deplorable” conditions by police conducting a search warrant at a home, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Officers were conducting a narcotics search warrant Thursday at a home on the 1700 block of Grant...
KRGV
Man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack identified
Authorities identified the 90-year-old man who was killed Tuesday after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Rio Hondo. Zamorano Alanza was attacked by a swarm of bees while he was out doing yard work at his family’s home in Rio Hondo. A large bee hive was...
Edinburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and a truck this morning. Norma Edith Celestino, an Edinburg resident, was killed in a crash on Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road in McAllen. According to police, the crash took place at 7:15 a.m. Celestino was the driver […]
KRGV
Residents react to hike and bike trail arrest in San Juan
Those who frequent San Juan’s hike and bike trail are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing three women at the trail. People are taking more safety precautions following the incidents. San Juan City Manager Benjamin Arjona said the city is working...
KRGV
Police: Edinburg woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in McAllen
An Edinburg woman died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in McAllen Thursday morning. At 7:15 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road regarding a collision between a gray truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department. Police...
KRGV
Brownsville police seeking driver accused of causing three-vehicle crash
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that they say was caused by a driver who ignored a stop sign and hit two other vehicles. The crash occurred Wednesday just before noon near FM 511 and Dockberry Road, police said. Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said the...
kurv.com
Man Charged In Hike And Bike Trail Assaults
San Juan police have arrested a man suspected of attacking women as they jogged on the city’s hike and bike trail this week. Police say Arturo Javier Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday, and was charged with assault. Three women who were jogging on the San Juan hike and bike trail Tuesday morning reported that they’d been grabbed by an unknown man.
Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack
UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
1 Woman Died After A Two-Vehicle Crash In McAllen (McAllen, TX)
McAllen police reported a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck that claimed a life. The crash happened on Monte Cristo road and Ware Road in McAllen at 7:15 a.m.
KRGV
Teacher charged with criminal negligent homicide in connection with child death investigation, La Joya ISD police chief says
A teacher at La Joya Independent School District was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an elementary school in August, according to La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez. Diana Treviño-Montelongo 37, was...
Texas Teacher Behind Bars After 5-Year-Old Student Dies In Hot Car
The student was related to the teacher.
Police urge caution after crash in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police urge the public to drive cautiously during the rain as they work on an accident on the expressway. According to a post by the Edinburg Police Department, officers are working on a vehicle accident at the 5000 block of Expressway 281. Drivers will have to exit off of Owassa […]
Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
KRGV
Wife of man accused of drug trafficking among those arrested in federal investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo Orlando Lopez were arrested in McAllen and Rio Grande City. All four made their initial appearance in court on Friday morning, according to court records. Garza...
