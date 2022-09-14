ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Where to go for Oktoberfest in the Capital Region

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6T2e_0hvTXb6800

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — As October gets closer, anticipation for Oktoberfest grows. The annual event celebrated around the world is fast approaching and there are so many spots around the capital region where you can participate.

Oktoberfest celebrations occur throughout September and October in the capital region. Each celebration has its uniqueness that will keep you swilling beers and enjoying yourself in German culture.

Lark Street Oktoberfest

  • September 17, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Takes places at select bars on Lark Street
  • Event for ages 21+ and tickets are required to participate
  • Participants will get a free t-shirt and a chance to win other prizes throughout event
  • Check in will begin at 4 p.m. on September 17 at The LionHeart Pub
  • Participating Bars
    • LionHeart Pub, Pint Sized, Lark Street Tavern, Susies
  • A portion of each ticket purchase will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association

Glenville Oktoberfest

Wolffs Biergarten Oktoberfest

  • October 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Located at 895 Broadway Albany
  • Presale tickets are $20 and include a 1-liter commemorative stein. Admission at the door is $30. 21 and over
  • VIP tickets are also available
  • Beer and food trucks, live polka band, dachshund races, boot chugging and stein holding competitions, and more.

Lake George Oktoberfest

  • October 7, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., October 8, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., October 9, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located on Canada Street across from Shepard Park
  • Open to the public, free entry
  • All food and beer is cash only
  • Free parking is available in the large Biscotti Brothers/High Peaks Distilling lot at 1 Canada Street. Additional parking can be found on the side streets surrounding Canada Street.

Amsterdam Oktoberfest

  • October 8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Located on Bridge Street
  • Open to the public, free entry

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Oktoberfest

  • October 15, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Albany
  • Food, music, and fellowship you would expect from a traditional German Festival
  • Open to the public, free entry

Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest

  • October 15, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at the Adirondack Pun and Brewery
  • Advanced tickets will be $55, day of tickets will be $60, designated driver tickets $10. Physical tickets will be available at the Pub and Brewery, 33 Canada Street, Lake George, NY 12845. Ticket proceeds go towards the Saratoga Springs Lions Club Camp Abilities
  • Tickets include:
    • Complimentary Oktoberfest branded 5 oz. sampler Stein
    • Complimentary food voucher ($15 value) also included in DD ticket
    • Unlimited sampling of Adirondack Brewery Beer & Cider, NYS Guest Brewery Beer, Local Wine & Cider
    • Entry into games and contests held throughout the event
    • Free parking in the large High Peaks Distilling / Biscotti Brothers lot at 1 Canada Street
  • Oktoberfest-style costumes are encouraged for the costume contest

Northway Brewing Co. Oktoberfest

  • October 22, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Located at Northway Brewing Co. 1043 U.S. 9 Queensbury
  • $50 ticket will include all liquid from vendors and a complementary mug
  • Designated Drivers will be admitted at no cost
  • Children and pets not permitted at this event

Enjoy the fall background at each of these events while sipping on a tasty apple cider and dressed in your best lederhosen! Oktoberfest is a great way to support local businesses and breweries while celebrating the iconic German-born festival.

