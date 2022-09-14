ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame is in shambles. Scott Frost is on the market. Our 'College Football Fix' experts discuss.

By USA TODAY
 3 days ago

There was no shortage of drama in Week 2 of the college football season. No. 1 Alabama would not have survived its trip to Texas with the benefit of a last-second field goal. No. 9 Notre Dame was stunned at home by Marshall. Appalachian State went on the road and took down No. 6 Texas A&M.

And if that wasn't enough news for the weekend, Nebraska parted ways with coach Scott Frost , one day after the fifth-year coach was on the sideline when the Cornhuskers dropped to 1-2 after a loss to Georgia Southern.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address all these storylines and look ahead to the biggest matchups in Week 3 during the latest version of College Football Fix, the USA TODAY Sports weekly podcast that releases Tuesday each week during the season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Notre Dame is in shambles. Scott Frost is on the market. Our 'College Football Fix' experts discuss.

William Wallace
2d ago

ND coach looks like Biden on the sidelines. He’s along for the ride. Every time they show him on the sidelines it’s a deer in the headlight. Very similar to Kamala.

I am pissed off
2d ago

Notre Dame needs to relax the recruiting standards or they will stay where they are. they will also have to join a conference the name Notre Dame doesn't Carry any weight anymore. if they can get a big time coach and change some things it might change otherwise it won't

