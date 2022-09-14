ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

voiceofalexandria.com

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 15-16

Who was arrested over the last two days? Here are the Kenosha County Jail booking photos for people facing possible felony charges who were booked Sept. 15-16. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. To follow a specific court case go to: wcca.wicourts.gov and inmate.kenoshajs.org/NewWorld.InmateInquiry/kenosha/. Originally published...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges

CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD sergeant, officer charged in Pilsen shooting

Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, and Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, were both charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct. They could face a maximum of 30 years in prison, according to State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake

Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
KCJJ

IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants

Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
IOWA CITY, IA
wcsjnews.com

Two Individuals Accused of Stealing Several Vehicles & Possessing Firearms

Two individuals were recently apprehended after a multi-county investigation. Davonnte Marshall, 28, of Homewood was charged in Will County with Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, a class one felony; Possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, all class two felonies and the Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class three felony.
WILL COUNTY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Authorities using drone in attempt to find alleged reckless driver who crashed into field in Somers following police pursuit | Accident-and-incident

SOMERS — Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the driver of a vehicle who Kenosha Police officers initially pursued from the city into the village before the vehicle apparently rolled over and crashed in or near a farm field in the 400 block of 57th Avenue west of Green Bay Road late Thursday.
SOMERS, WI
wlip.com

Ziminski’s Charged With Burglary; Armed Robbery in August Case

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man who infamously was said to have fired the “first shot” during the final night of the Kenosha Riots is now facing new serious charges. Joshua Ziminski is charged with armed burglary, and a host of other charges relating to an incident that happened in the early morning hours of August 26th.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' turns self in, faces new charges

KENOSHA, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators have learned Lee Hagopian, a Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor, turned himself in and posted $2,500 cash bond. Hagopian, 53, is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. He is set to make his initial appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
WISN

Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
WAUKESHA, WI
WGN News

Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief

OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
OAK FOREST, IL

