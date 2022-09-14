Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 15-16
Who was arrested over the last two days? Here are the Kenosha County Jail booking photos for people facing possible felony charges who were booked Sept. 15-16. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. To follow a specific court case go to: wcca.wicourts.gov and inmate.kenoshajs.org/NewWorld.InmateInquiry/kenosha/. Originally published...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges
CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
fox32chicago.com
CPD sergeant, officer charged in Pilsen shooting
Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, and Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, were both charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct. They could face a maximum of 30 years in prison, according to State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake
Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
CBS 58
'It could have happened to any of us': Neighbors react after Kenosha homeowner kills intruder during attack
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some residents in a typically quiet Kenosha neighborhood are shaken up, after a man allegedly tried to break into several homes Friday night, on Sept. 16. According to the Kenosha Police Department, a homeowner at the intersection of 69th Street and 64th Avenue in Kenosha...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police shoot armed suspect in Chicago Lawn, 1 officer hospitalized
CHICAGO - Chicago police shot an armed suspect during an investigation in Chicago Lawn early Sunday. Around 1:47 a.m., police say tactical officers were in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue for an investigation when they found an armed suspect. An officer shot the armed suspect who was taken...
$9 million wrongful conviction payout for 1991 murder case tainted by CPD detective who is married to a judge
CHICAGO - Last year, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused her office from handling eight potentially explosive cases where defendants alleged they were framed by a Chicago police detective married to a criminal court judge. Now one of those cases is about to cost Chicago taxpayers more than...
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
wcsjnews.com
Two Individuals Accused of Stealing Several Vehicles & Possessing Firearms
Two individuals were recently apprehended after a multi-county investigation. Davonnte Marshall, 28, of Homewood was charged in Will County with Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, a class one felony; Possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, all class two felonies and the Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class three felony.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Authorities using drone in attempt to find alleged reckless driver who crashed into field in Somers following police pursuit | Accident-and-incident
SOMERS — Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the driver of a vehicle who Kenosha Police officers initially pursued from the city into the village before the vehicle apparently rolled over and crashed in or near a farm field in the 400 block of 57th Avenue west of Green Bay Road late Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Police say Aurora man charged in Elburn robbery could be connected to several other crimes
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A 27-year-old suburban man has been charged with robbing a business in Elburn, and police say he is potentially connected to several other crimes. At about 4:50 a.m. on Sept. 8, Elburn police were called to a business in the 100 block of North Main Street for a report of a burglary.
wlip.com
Ziminski’s Charged With Burglary; Armed Robbery in August Case
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man who infamously was said to have fired the “first shot” during the final night of the Kenosha Riots is now facing new serious charges. Joshua Ziminski is charged with armed burglary, and a host of other charges relating to an incident that happened in the early morning hours of August 26th.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' turns self in, faces new charges
KENOSHA, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators have learned Lee Hagopian, a Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor, turned himself in and posted $2,500 cash bond. Hagopian, 53, is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. He is set to make his initial appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
WSPY NEWS
Hearing set in October to suppress Joliet Police Department investigation in case against former officer
A hearing is set next month to discuss evidence in the case of 53-year-old Javier Esqueda, of Plainfield. The now retired Joliet Police Department officer is accused of leaking squad car camera footage showing police brutality to the media and improperly accessing the footage. Esqueda is being tried in Kendall...
Gun recovered from drug house next to a Kenosha school
The Kenosha Police Department said it executed a search warrant Friday morning at a drug house right next to a school.
WISN
Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
Kim Foxx to announce charges against CPD officer, sergeant in Pilsen shooting from July
Kim Foxx is expected to announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and officer for a shooting in Pilsen in July.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
