Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
Man accused of threatening murder-suicide in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after state police were told he held a loaded gun to a woman’s chest and threatened to kill her and then himself. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 3 p.m., state police in Somerset were called to Jenner Township after a woman alleged she had been […]
Altoona man sentenced in federal court for illegal firearm, drug possession
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man was sentenced in federal court after being found guilty for violating drug and firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Royal Griffin, 33, was sentenced by a United States district judge on Friday to see up to six years behind bars for illegal possession of a firearm, […]
Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in child's overdose death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone" have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to...
Man accused of breaking into Harmony coffee shop, stealing hundreds from donation jars
HARMONY, Pa. — The Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes shop in the small, quiet town of Harmony was broken into last week. The shop’s owner, Seth Murphy, shared surveillance video of a man eyeing up the place and then an hour later, hitting the business. Murphy showed us the...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court
A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a Lancaster County crash, according to Lancaster officials. The crash was dispatched at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the 1300 block of Furnace Road in Elizabeth Township. Injuries have been confirmed, according to Lancaster officials,...
Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft. On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members from PSP Franklin were dispatched to Walmart, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. The store loss prevention personnel reported that a white male,...
Pennsylvania representative proposes bill to allow self-exclusion from alcohol purchases
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A local lawmaker came up with an idea to help people struggling with alcohol addiction after experiencing it first-hand. “Over the past year or so, I have, unfortunately, struggled with alcohol addiction,” said Representative Matt Dowling. Speaking from experience, Rep. Dowling, who represents Fayette...
Tarentum police investigating Labor Day carjacking
Tarentum police are investigating after a woman told them she was carjacked at gunpoint just before 7 p.m. Sept. 5 along Heuser Way, not far from the Family Dollar store. No one was injured, according to Chief Bill Vakulick. The victim posted to social media about the incident, writing, “You...
Animal cruelty investigation underway after cow is shot in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a cow was shot in North Union Township, Fayette County. State police said an unknown person shot a cow from their vehicle on Rankin Airshaft Road sometime around 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. As of Friday morning, no arrests...
Search continues for stolen Ford from Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a blue 2012 Ford Focus that was stolen overnight from someone’s driveway in Somerset. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 30 to 9 a.m. July 31 from a home at the 3100 block of Coxes Creek Road in Somerset Township, […]
Police: Altoona duo charged, woman found with drugs in private area
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a […]
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Police: Robber holds man at knifepoint, steals truck in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ohio man is sitting in jail after police were told he held a driver at knifepoint for several hours before stealing his truck. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 44-year-old Aaron Tucker III allegedly got into a man’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and held him at knifepoint with a “large, fixed blade” […]
2 houses destroyed in Washington County fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County couple is starting over after a fire destroyed their home of 30 years. Carole Leach and her husband lived along Wood Street in New Eagle. “Once you walk out and see your house on fire, what do you do? Stand there and...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
2nd medical marijuana dispensary opens in New Kensington
Obtaining medical marijuana just got more convenient in the Alle-Kiski Valley, with the opening of another dispensary in New Kensington. Zen Leaf medical cannabis dispensary opened Friday at 215 Tarentum Bridge Road, in the former Papa John’s Pizza location. “It’s been great. A strong start,” said Joseph Kuches, Zen...
