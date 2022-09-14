ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

Businessman talks outside consultants for NOPD, new city plans

NEW ORLEANS — Police and Justice Foundation founder John Casbon discussed changes to the New Orleans Police Department plan and the role of outside consultants, on Thursday, amid city review. Casbon stood alongside Consulting Chief Fausto Pichardo as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced the $80...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

AG Landry joins Mayor Cantrell's push to end NOPD consent decree

BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her push for to end NOPD's consent decree. Landry filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the consent decree. In his brief, Landry argues that the Consent Decree is "a pernicious threat to federalism and that it should be terminated not only because the NOPD has satisfied the Consent Decree but also because applying the Consent Decree prospectively is no longer equitable."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans Police Foundation founder defends new NOPD plans

NEW ORLEANS — The founder of the New Orleans Police Foundation defended an $80 million plan for the city's police, touting its economic and safety benefits and pushing back against policy criticisms. Foundation founder John Casbon stood beside Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson as they announced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Three evening New Orleans shootings within miles of each other result in one dead, two injured

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and two are injured after three Saturday evening shootings that happened within miles of each other in New Orleans, Police said. The first shooting was initially reported around 7.43 p.m. in the 4900 block of Louisa St. Police located a woman who had a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a hospital by EMS to be treated for her injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Push for more services in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wrkf.org

Meet the New Orleans 'Night Mayor,' the new leader of the city's Office of Nighttime Economy

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we speak with Howie Kaplan about his new government role that focuses on the city’s nightlife economy. And, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we hear about the fight to end the disease across the country. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Proposal to close NOPD station on Broadway elicits mixed responses

NEW ORLEANS — We're digging deeper into the proposal to revamp the NOPD, in an effort to put more police officers on the streets. Investigative reporter Mike Perlstein first broke what was in the proposed plan, and today we got some reaction about a recommendation to possibly temporarily close the second district police station on Broadway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Politics
fox8live.com

Hundreds honor Moon Landrieu at former New Orleans mayor’s funeral

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners said goodbye to former New Orleans Mayor Maurice “Moon” Landrieu on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church at Loyola University. Landrieu died Monday at age 92. Those attending his funeral service Saturday included Louisiana Gov. John Bel...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jan Carr, New Orleans radio and TV legend with husband Bob, dies at 91

Jan Carr, an energetic and enthusiastic presence on New Orleans television and radio for 60 years alongside her husband, Bob Carr, died Friday at Christwood Retirement Community in Covington. She was 91. Beginning in 1960, the Carrs, who were married for 71 years, opened local TV and radio broadcasts with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
