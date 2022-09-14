Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot in Pines Village neighborhood
A man is dead after a shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood. It happened at the intersection of South Laverne Street and Virgilian Street just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
Businessman talks outside consultants for NOPD, new city plans
NEW ORLEANS — Police and Justice Foundation founder John Casbon discussed changes to the New Orleans Police Department plan and the role of outside consultants, on Thursday, amid city review. Casbon stood alongside Consulting Chief Fausto Pichardo as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced the $80...
AG Landry joins Mayor Cantrell's push to end NOPD consent decree
BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her push for to end NOPD's consent decree. Landry filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the consent decree. In his brief, Landry argues that the Consent Decree is "a pernicious threat to federalism and that it should be terminated not only because the NOPD has satisfied the Consent Decree but also because applying the Consent Decree prospectively is no longer equitable."
New Orleans Police Foundation founder defends new NOPD plans
NEW ORLEANS — The founder of the New Orleans Police Foundation defended an $80 million plan for the city's police, touting its economic and safety benefits and pushing back against policy criticisms. Foundation founder John Casbon stood beside Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson as they announced...
Three evening New Orleans shootings within miles of each other result in one dead, two injured
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and two are injured after three Saturday evening shootings that happened within miles of each other in New Orleans, Police said. The first shooting was initially reported around 7.43 p.m. in the 4900 block of Louisa St. Police located a woman who had a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a hospital by EMS to be treated for her injuries.
Push for more services in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
WWL-TV
NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
wrkf.org
Meet the New Orleans 'Night Mayor,' the new leader of the city's Office of Nighttime Economy
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we speak with Howie Kaplan about his new government role that focuses on the city’s nightlife economy. And, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we hear about the fight to end the disease across the country. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Newell: Cantrell’s “anxiety” is a rope-a-dope
The explanations from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell about her choice to fly on several first-class flights that have totaled roughly $30,000 since last year have evolved.
NOPD Plan 'to save the city' | More officers on the street, 50 recommendations
NEW ORLEANS — The wholesale re-deployment of scores of officers from desk jobs, detective bureaus and specialized units to join under-staffed street patrols is one of the highlights of a sweeping plan drawn up by the police consultants who were announced last week the stop the bleeding at the NOPD.
Proposal to close NOPD station on Broadway elicits mixed responses
NEW ORLEANS — We're digging deeper into the proposal to revamp the NOPD, in an effort to put more police officers on the streets. Investigative reporter Mike Perlstein first broke what was in the proposed plan, and today we got some reaction about a recommendation to possibly temporarily close the second district police station on Broadway.
Male victim shot on Chef Menteur Highway Friday morning: NOPD
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East.
WDSU
NOPD searching for suspect accused of stabbing a man in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is being accused of stabbing someone in the French Quarter on Sept. 11. According to police, a man was arguing with the suspect on the 800 block of Burgundy Street around 10:40 a.m. The victim was in an argument with the suspect earlier that same day.
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
NOLA.com
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
NOLA.com
Accusations of harassment, backroom dealing surface at Lakefront Management Authority
Accusations of harassment and backroom dealing were aired Thursday in New Orleans at the Lakefront Management Authority, following a complaint that members of its governing board illegally plotted to get rid of the executive director. The complaint, to the Louisiana attorney general's office, alleged that six board members conducted a...
fox8live.com
Hundreds honor Moon Landrieu at former New Orleans mayor’s funeral
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners said goodbye to former New Orleans Mayor Maurice “Moon” Landrieu on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church at Loyola University. Landrieu died Monday at age 92. Those attending his funeral service Saturday included Louisiana Gov. John Bel...
What does the NOPD plan to do to keep its officers on the force?
NEW ORLEANS — 105 New Orleans police officers have retired or resigned this year alone… bringing the current headcount to less than 950 commissioned officers. So how do we build the department back up from here and keep those officers?. The consultants from New York laid out some...
NOLA.com
Jan Carr, New Orleans radio and TV legend with husband Bob, dies at 91
Jan Carr, an energetic and enthusiastic presence on New Orleans television and radio for 60 years alongside her husband, Bob Carr, died Friday at Christwood Retirement Community in Covington. She was 91. Beginning in 1960, the Carrs, who were married for 71 years, opened local TV and radio broadcasts with...
NOLA.com
To help spark a revival of New Orleans East, advocates - but of course - throw a festival
For decades, residents of New Orleans East have pined to raise families and build businesses in the "city within a city" that they say the area used to be. It's been in decline since the mid-1980s, they say, and was left, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, without much government or private investment.
