San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA
California Society
San Diego, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17

EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
EL CAJON, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Escondido's Grape Day Festival stomped through history

Despite the intense heat in Southern California the last few weeks, and the sudden hurricane and rain just one day before, The Grape Day Festival held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 was a complete success. We had perfect weather, comparatively, as the community of Escondido, California...
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence

Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
CHULA VISTA, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5sandiego.com

Ay, Que Rico: Market on 8th

Our correspondent, Ruben Galvan, wins for best assignment! He is tasting his way through San Diego one restaurant at a time and when he likes something, he says, “Ay, que rico!”. See what he thinks of Market on 8th in National City.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The lavish abode and spectacular views of local pottery magnates WJ "Bo" and Bobbie Bohannan

“Designed by the architectural firm of Richard Requa & Henry Jackson and built by Walter Trepte between 1929 and 1932, the ‘Bohannan Estate’ is one of Mission Hills’ most prominent estates.” Or so promises the opening for the estate’s Zillow listing. Offering over 5500 square feet of living area under roof and a full 1.35 acres of grounds, the home sits near the terminus of a dead end street at 2440 Pine, backing up to Old Town’s Presidio Park. It’s named for the owners: socialites and local pottery magnates WJ “Bo” and Bobbie Bohannan. The two were known for their lavish parties, particularly around the holidays. Their home would feature elaborate Christmas decoration, and hosted dozens of children for Easter egg hunts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pbmonthly.net

Academic honors for Pacific Beach college students

Two universities have announced academic achievements of students from Pacific Beach. Bridget Quinn was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible, students had to complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
SAN DIEGO, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA

