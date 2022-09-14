Read full article on original website
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
Photo gallery: Promises2Kids puts on a show in La Jolla to help foster kids
The 13th Dream On Concert Gala drew philanthropists and community and business leaders to the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt on Sept. 12 to benefit Promises2Kids' efforts to help foster youths in San Diego County.
NBC San Diego
Back-to-Back Bad Bunny Concerts Bring Mad Money to San Diego Businesses
The San Diego Padres are out of town, but Petco Park is coming alive as reggaetón artist Bad Bunny rocks the stage Saturday and Sunday. But will Bad Bunny’s music turn into dollars for businesses in the area?. Some business owners say highly-anticipated concerts like this one gives...
San Diego Moms: Fall Events to Add to Your Family Calendar
The weather will start to cool down (I hope), and the fall events will begin. San Diego knows how to celebrate in the autumn months too with plenty of family-friendly gatherings in all parts of the region. Aside from the Halloween events or pumpkin patches planned, here are other happenings in the county.
kusi.com
El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17
EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
Free October events for kids in Mission Bay
Things to do range from princess visits and lightsaber lessons to hula dancing and tug-of-war.
Acapela to Make San Diego Debut This Month
LA’s Modern Mexican Restaurant to Expand in Southern California Soon
Shore House at The Del opens in Coronado
A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for the opening of Shore House at The Del, a new extension of the historic Hotel Del Coronado.
KPBS
Remembering the day Queen Elizabeth attended services at St. Paul's in San Diego
As thousands wait in line for hours to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth, a handful of San Diegans remember the weekend in February of 1983 when the Queen and Prince Philip visited San Diego. February 27, 1983 was a day that followed months of planning. Tickets that went...
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
escondidograpevine.com
Escondido’s Grape Day Festival stomped through history
Despite the intense heat in Southern California the last few weeks, and the sudden hurricane and rain just one day before, The Grape Day Festival held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 was a complete success. We had perfect weather, comparatively, as the community of Escondido, California...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence
Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
NBC San Diego
Deep-Sea Monsters Ball: Very Rare ‘Megamouth' Sharks Spotted off San Diego
Imagine it: You're miles and miles off the coast of San Diego, it's a sunny, singular day, with a glassy ocean and hyper cerulean skies. The deep blue of the water is uninterrupted as far as your sight will carry you. Until you see it, them, fins, sharks, sloooooow sharks,...
fox5sandiego.com
Ay, Que Rico: Market on 8th
Our correspondent, Ruben Galvan, wins for best assignment! He is tasting his way through San Diego one restaurant at a time and when he likes something, he says, “Ay, que rico!”. See what he thinks of Market on 8th in National City.
Boats and Motorsports take over the Bay
The race's website explained that since it began, more than 5 million people have come attended the event.
San Diego weekly Reader
The lavish abode and spectacular views of local pottery magnates WJ “Bo” and Bobbie Bohannan
“Designed by the architectural firm of Richard Requa & Henry Jackson and built by Walter Trepte between 1929 and 1932, the ‘Bohannan Estate’ is one of Mission Hills’ most prominent estates.” Or so promises the opening for the estate’s Zillow listing. Offering over 5500 square feet of living area under roof and a full 1.35 acres of grounds, the home sits near the terminus of a dead end street at 2440 Pine, backing up to Old Town’s Presidio Park. It’s named for the owners: socialites and local pottery magnates WJ “Bo” and Bobbie Bohannan. The two were known for their lavish parties, particularly around the holidays. Their home would feature elaborate Christmas decoration, and hosted dozens of children for Easter egg hunts.
pbmonthly.net
Academic honors for Pacific Beach college students
Two universities have announced academic achievements of students from Pacific Beach. Bridget Quinn was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible, students had to complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
