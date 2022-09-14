Medics had to rush to Post Malone’s side after the rapper fell onstage during his concert in St. Louis Saturday night. Several fans took to social media to share videos of the nasty wipeout, which occurred mid-show as he was singing “Circles” at the Enterprise Center. Malone, 27, was walking down a ramp when he stepped into a hole – intended to lower his guitar – that wasn’t covered. He hit the floor in a fast, violent motion that resulted in his face and entire body slamming to the ground. The rapper winced over in pain and screamed while continuing to lay on...

