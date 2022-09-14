Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Woman King’ takes North American box office throne
The Viola Davis-led action epic " The Woman Kin g" easily conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters, against a crowded market of new releases. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, surpassed expectations and earned $19 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Sony on Sunday.
Post Malone takes nasty tumble while performing ‘Circles’ in St. Louis
Medics had to rush to Post Malone’s side after the rapper fell onstage during his concert in St. Louis Saturday night. Several fans took to social media to share videos of the nasty wipeout, which occurred mid-show as he was singing “Circles” at the Enterprise Center. Malone, 27, was walking down a ramp when he stepped into a hole – intended to lower his guitar – that wasn’t covered. He hit the floor in a fast, violent motion that resulted in his face and entire body slamming to the ground. The rapper winced over in pain and screamed while continuing to lay on...
Mariah Carey Glitters in Diamonds and Louboutin Platforms to Launch Her New Chopard Collaboration
Mariah Carey took a glamorous approach when dressing for the launch of her Chopard collaboration in New York City. The butterfly-themed collections coincidentally falls on the 25th anniversary of her hit 1997 album, “Butterfly.” On Friday night, the Grammy Award-winning singer posed with Chopard president Caroline Scheufele at the SoHo Grand Hotel. The occasion featured a full display of her Chopard x Mariah Carey and Happy Butterfly collections, each fine jewelry line featuring butterfly and angel wing motifs with pavé diamonds. For the event, Carey wore a black column dress by Schiaparelli, featuring a gold chain halter-neck strap connected to a lip-embossed...
This Week's 24 Funniest Tweets By Women Are Brought To You By Insomnia
"My 8yo had the audacity to ask me why I cross my legs when I sneeze. You, dude. You are the reason." —@ShannonJCurtin
Comments / 0