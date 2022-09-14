ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Kelly to family medical leave list, Velasquez starts

The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list prior to Sunday's series finale against the Tigers. Lefty Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. The White Sox also named Vince Velasquez the probable starter for Sunday. Kelly has made 39 appearances...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox pick up crucial win over Tigers in extras

Every game over the next two and a half weeks is crucial for the White Sox as they look to track down the division-leading Guardians in the AL Central race. Saturday was especially important, and if you don’t think so, just consider the Sox actually lost ground in the standings despite picking up a big win.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cairo, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Rawlings adds Gold Glove Award for utility players

The Gold Glove Awards have long honored players who are the best fielders at their given position. However, the system of giving out nine awards in each league left out players who spread their defensive greatness across multiple positions. Now, Rawlings is choosing to honor those utility players. The company,...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping

Editor's Note: "Michael Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number

If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers. And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit. Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Miguel Cairo
Person
Aaron Judge
NBC Sports Chicago

Tracking all you need to know about AL Central race

This coming week’s three-game series between the White Sox and Guardians will have major implications in the race for the AL Central crown. Cleveland remains five games up in the loss column after Saturday's games. The White Sox beat the Tigers in extra innings Saturday, while the Guardians swept their doubleheader against the Twins.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sets record with $10.1 million sale

It’s been 24 years since Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” with the Chicago Bulls, but the basketball legend is still breaking records. A game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.091 million at auction house Sotheby’s on Thursday. The eight-figure price tag makes it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia of all time, surpassing Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God’ jersey from the 1986 World Cup, which sold for $9.28 million in May.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The White Sox#Al Mvp#Obp
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox call on Martin for start after Cueto scratched

Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19 illness, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit. Davis Martin, whom the Sox recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Saturday after placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, will start in Cueto's place.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy