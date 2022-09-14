Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Related
Kelly to family medical leave list, Velasquez starts
The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list prior to Sunday's series finale against the Tigers. Lefty Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. The White Sox also named Vince Velasquez the probable starter for Sunday. Kelly has made 39 appearances...
Report: Guardians pitcher dumped by agency after breaking his own hand
Zach Plesac's latest self-inflicted injury landed him on the shelf amidst the Cleveland Guardians' playoff push. And it also cost him his representation. Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the premier agencies connected to the sports world, has terminated its relationship with the Guardians right-hander, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Alzolay sees bullpen role as aiding ‘aggressive’ winter
Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay, who looked like a promising part of the Cubs’ 2022 rotation until a shoulder injury in the spring derailed his season, is preparing for a bullpen role going forward into next year as he nears a season debut that could come by the end of the weekend.
White Sox pick up crucial win over Tigers in extras
Every game over the next two and a half weeks is crucial for the White Sox as they look to track down the division-leading Guardians in the AL Central race. Saturday was especially important, and if you don’t think so, just consider the Sox actually lost ground in the standings despite picking up a big win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rawlings adds Gold Glove Award for utility players
The Gold Glove Awards have long honored players who are the best fielders at their given position. However, the system of giving out nine awards in each league left out players who spread their defensive greatness across multiple positions. Now, Rawlings is choosing to honor those utility players. The company,...
MLB・
Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping
Editor's Note: "Michael Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number
If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers. And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit. Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league...
Watch Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes eat mid-play snack as run scores
Perhaps the Pittsburgh Pirates should just empty their pockets before games. Five weeks after Rodolfo Castro was suspended after his cell phone fell out of his pocket as he slid into third base, Ke’Bryan Hayes is under fire for pulling sunflower seeds from his back pocket in the middle of a run-scoring play.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cubs DFA Frank Schwindel on day that sums up 2022 season
Another sequence of low-caliber roster moves, a couple of medical updates, the starting debut of right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the very lineup the Cubs trotted onto the field made Saturday a microcosm of a long, often ugly season. Well, that and a Keystone Kops (look it up) sequence of throwing...
Tracking all you need to know about AL Central race
This coming week’s three-game series between the White Sox and Guardians will have major implications in the race for the AL Central crown. Cleveland remains five games up in the loss column after Saturday's games. The White Sox beat the Tigers in extra innings Saturday, while the Guardians swept their doubleheader against the Twins.
Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sets record with $10.1 million sale
It’s been 24 years since Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” with the Chicago Bulls, but the basketball legend is still breaking records. A game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.091 million at auction house Sotheby’s on Thursday. The eight-figure price tag makes it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia of all time, surpassing Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God’ jersey from the 1986 World Cup, which sold for $9.28 million in May.
Hayden Wesneski takes 7-inning step toward Cubs 2023 plans
Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski tries not to think about it. But next year? Caviar wishes and big-league dreams?. “It crosses my mind,” he admitted. “But we’ve got a long ways before that happens.”. The polished pitching prospect the Cubs acquired from the Yankees in the Scott Effross...
IN THIS ARTICLE
White Sox call on Martin for start after Cueto scratched
Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19 illness, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit. Davis Martin, whom the Sox recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Saturday after placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, will start in Cueto's place.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0