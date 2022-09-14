Read full article on original website
wdet.org
Homeownership surpasses renting in Detroit for first time in a decade
New census data suggests that, for the first time in a decade, Detroit is now a majority owner-city. It’s an important milestone, as a recent report indicates addressing homeownership is a crucial step toward achieving economic equity. In July, city officials announced a seven-point, $203 million affordable housing plan...
wdet.org
Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: I-375 transformation project receives $105M federal funding
The I-375 freeway in Detroit will finally be redesigned. It’s been nearly 60 years since Black neighborhoods were destroyed to create the highway. The more than $100 million award is the first Biden administration grant going towards tearing down divisive roadway. The grant is among $1.5 billion in transportation...
wdet.org
Detroiters will have a say in undoing I-375
Detroit — like so many cities across the U.S. — developed highways that pummeled through the homes and neighborhoods of African-Americans. Many of the time, it was actively against the pleas of African Americans living in these communities. This is how Detroit came to gain I-375 and lost...
wdet.org
Electric vehicles, mobility trends shape the future of revamped Detroit Auto Show
Detroit’s North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) opens this weekend at Huntington Place for the first time in over three years. It marks the long-anticipated debut of the event’s summer format. A lot has changed since the city’s last auto show in January 2019, but there are some...
wdet.org
Michigan receives $105M federal grant for I-375 boulevard project
The U.S. Transportation Department is directing more than $100 million of funding to reshape downtown Detroit where the I-375 freeway now stands. Officials say removing the freeway will also help re-dress some of the wrongs done to city residents in the area decades ago. I-375 sliced through majority-Black neighborhoods in the 1950s and ’60s.
wdet.org
Wayne State’s engineering dean expands DEI initiatives, female leadership
Ali Abolmaali is the new dean of Wayne State University’s College of Engineering. Prior to coming to Wayne State, Abolmaali worked at the University of Texas as the chair of the civil engineering department for 10 years. Abolmaali says he became interested in engineering through math and physics. “I’m...
