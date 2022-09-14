ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

Homeownership surpasses renting in Detroit for first time in a decade

New census data suggests that, for the first time in a decade, Detroit is now a majority owner-city. It’s an important milestone, as a recent report indicates addressing homeownership is a crucial step toward achieving economic equity. In July, city officials announced a seven-point, $203 million affordable housing plan...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Subaru, Michigan Humane offering pet adoptions at Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show officially opens to the public today at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, the first since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees may notice things are a bit different from previous editions, but one element returning isn’t even car-related: it’s adoptable dogs.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroiters will have a say in undoing I-375

Detroit — like so many cities across the U.S. — developed highways that pummeled through the homes and neighborhoods of African-Americans. Many of the time, it was actively against the pleas of African Americans living in these communities. This is how Detroit came to gain I-375 and lost...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
wdet.org

Michigan receives $105M federal grant for I-375 boulevard project

The U.S. Transportation Department is directing more than $100 million of funding to reshape downtown Detroit where the I-375 freeway now stands. Officials say removing the freeway will also help re-dress some of the wrongs done to city residents in the area decades ago. I-375 sliced through majority-Black neighborhoods in the 1950s and ’60s.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Wayne State’s engineering dean expands DEI initiatives, female leadership

Ali Abolmaali is the new dean of Wayne State University’s College of Engineering. Prior to coming to Wayne State, Abolmaali worked at the University of Texas as the chair of the civil engineering department for 10 years. Abolmaali says he became interested in engineering through math and physics. “I’m...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy