Way Off Broadway announces 2023 season

Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is looking toward its 29th season of bringing live Broadway-style entertainment to the Frederick stage with the announcement of its 2023 Mainstage Season. The 2023 schedule will include a number of special events throughout the year.

Way Off Broadway holds performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the first, third and fifth Sunday of each month. For evening performances, guests arrive for dinner at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. For matinees, guests arrive for lunch at 12:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Regular priced tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $55 per person; on a Saturday, tickets are $59 per person. Season subscriptions are available.