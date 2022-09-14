ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California law to force social media companies to disclose policies for removing disturbing content

California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country," Newsom said in a statement Tuesday announcing the signing.

A coalition of the bill's opponents have said companies already have to make their content moderation policies public, and objected to the bill's requirement that these companies to disclose sensitive information to the state attorney general. Opponents include the California Chamber of Commerce, Computer and Communications Industry Association, Consumer Technology Association, Internet Coalition, Netchoice and TechNet.

California legislators pass bill with hopes to make the digital world safer for children

The California Age Appropriate Design Code Act would require social media companies to comply with new privacy requirements.

But the bill had bipartisan support from lawmakers despite some concerns, and advanced after stalling last year over free speech issues.

The bill's author, Democratic Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, said the measure includes the world's most stringent transparency requirements for companies like Facebook and Instagram to disclose in detail how they remove content including hate speech, disinformation, extremism, harassment, and foreign political interference.

"Social media has created incredible opportunities, but also real and proximate threats to our kids, to vulnerable communities, and to American democracy as we know it," Gabriel said in a statement. He said the law will "pull back the curtain" on how these companies address problem content.

The bill was sought by the Anti-Defamation League and other groups, which said the measure is key to combatting online hate speech.

Comments / 35

Theresa Adams
3d ago

I want to know how they justify banning my post when all I did was REPOST something that was already there???? They allowed the other person to post it originally but I can't repost???. WHY??

Reply
6
Larry Grace
3d ago

that's just what the democrats are doing they want to control what people say and do the don't care anything about the constitution of the United States

Reply(1)
9
Tom Heaphy
3d ago

Who defines "disinformation" ? Democrats ? Sounds like censorship to me. Go after the 2nd A for decades and now go for the 1st A. The 1st and 2nd go hand in hand.

Reply(1)
7
