Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon that may have resulted from a police chase.ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary SchoolSan Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road in East San Jose, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
Traffic stop leads to weapons, narcotics arrest
Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday.
San Jose stabbing suspect in custody
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
KSBW.com
Scotts Valley police investigating 3 business robberies from past week
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — The Scotts Valley Police Department is currently investigating two robberies that took place at multiple businesses in town over the past week. Police report a surveillance camera caught a masked suspect breaking into the restaurants and stealing registers within one minute. Officers say the suspect...
(KRON) — Three people have been transported to local hospitals following a collision between two vehicles in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose PD. Units are reportedly at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Tully and Senter Roads. Of the three people taken to the hospital, one suffered life-threatening […]
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield man arrested for deadly stabbing in King City
KING CITY — A Greenfield resident has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed a man Wednesday night in King City. King City Police Department responded to a stabbing report at about 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 14 at a motel in the 0 block of Broadway Circle in King City. Officers found a 27-year-old Hispanic male victim laying on the ground, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police say a juvenile male has died after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Friday morning. Police say the crash happened around 8:03 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near Castlemont Elementary school. The driver was there and cooperating with the investigation. 2/ Follow this thread for updates. Expect a road closure The post San Jose child hit by car near elementary school dies appeared first on KION546.
According to the San Jose Police, one person died in a pedestrian crash in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Castlemont Avenue to Driftwood Drive at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting. This The post Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Masked men break into Hollister home, steal dog and personal items from homeowner
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Warning: The video contains strong language. A woman in Hollister was injured when two masked men broke into her home and stole her French bulldog. According to the Hollister Police Department, the victim was returning home when she found two masked men with guns inside. The men stole her dog and some of her personal belongings before running out.
KSBW.com
17-year-old shot and killed in Salinas, police investigating
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the area of San Blanco Drive and Los Olivos Drive in south Salinas. The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. The victim's identity is being...
Merced County deputies still searching for woman 40 years later
17-year-old Pamela Pedro was last seen in 1982 when she was dropped off at Atwater High School.
benitolink.com
Salinas police make arrest in Hollister related to narcotics
The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.
Update: Teen stabbed during family disturbance in East San Jose; arrest made
SAN JOSE – A suspect has been arrested after police said a teen was stabbed during a family disturbance in East San Jose Thursday morning.According to police, the stabbing took place on the 200 block of Pamela Avenue shortly after 10:15 a.m. The victim, who was identified as a 17-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.Following the stabbing, the suspect barricaded in a nearby apartment. Around 12:40 p.m., police announced the suspect was in custody.In a tweet, police said officers were able to deescalate the incident and that the suspect surrendered peacefully. The suspect was then transported to a hospital for an unrelated previous injury.Police said the suspect will be booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. His name has not been released.
