NEW: COVID-19 cases up significantly in Clark County since last week

By Greg Haas
 3 days ago

An abbreviated COVID-19 report for Sept. 6-12 appears below.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, only the second time the county’s total has increased since late June.

The increase in cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District mark the first significant increase in cases — a jump of 418 cases — since the week of June 22-29, when COVID-19 levels were much higher. That week, cases jumped by 809 in data reported by the county. Since then, cases have been on a steady downward trend.

To put the increase in perspective, cases are still only about 17% of the level from early June, when COVID-19 hit a small peak with 7,222 cases in one week. The omicron peak in early January, 2022, saw 6,110 cases reported in a single day in Clark County.

(Southern Nevada Health District)

Data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is not available this week as the agency performs scheduled maintenance. COVID-19 data usually reported by 8 News Now comes from DHHS, and some parts of our weekly report will return next week when the state’s dashboard is available.

Today’s report interrupts the downward trend in Clark County cases that began in the first week of July, and follows weeks of reports that COVID-19 DNA levels have been increasing in wastewater surveillance in the Las Vegas valley. Updates from the dashboard that shows those levels is also unavailable this week, with the most recent reports for monitoring stations from the end of August.

Wastewater surveillance detects virus DNA — it’s a good indicator for the presence of the virus, and levels usually increase before sickness actually occurs in the community.

COVID-19 in the sewers: New dashboard unveiled for Southern Nevada

Updates on the 14-day moving average of new cases (per 100,000 population) are not available this week.

Clark County reported five deaths in data released Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 8,935.

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) reports, “Currently, neither flu nor COVID-19 is stressing the healthcare infrastructure. Emergency department (ED) visits for COVID-19-related symptoms are in the 6-8% range throughout the state. Statewide, ED visits have ranged from 3,870-4,360 per day.”

NHA also notes that people who want the new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna — vaccines that are tailored to combat more recent strains of the virus — can’t just start out with those shots. “At this time, the single-dose COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccines are not authorized to be used as a primary series and are only available to individuals who have completed a COVID-19 primary vaccine series, regardless of the number or type of booster doses received/administered prior,” the NHA reports, noting that DHHS is providing that direction.

The COVID-19 variants involved haven’t changed in recent weeks, but the omicron (BA.5) variant has continued to dominate — now accounting for 90.8% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The county’s COVID-19 community level moved to “low” on Aug. 11, and has remained there, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

See last week’s report here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Public Health#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid 19 Data#Dhhs
8newsnow.com

