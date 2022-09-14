ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

What's happening at St. Vincent is part of a nationwide trend for hospitals

By Amanda Merrell
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLO2X_0hvTTNMa00

When St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced its shift in services Wednesday, it cited several financial factors. Turns out, it’s not alone. News 5 found out that what happened at St. Vincent is part of a larger trend unfolding across the nation.

RELATED: St. Vincent Charity Hospital to end inpatient care, shift focus to holistic health, wellness

J.B. Silvers is the interim co-dean of the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management. He spoke with News 5 on Wednesday about the financial implications of this transition at St. Vincent.

According to Silvers, more hospitals have closed in Cuyahoga County than the number that remain open right now. It all boils down to the same, simple reason.

“Nobody goes there anymore,” he said. Instead, patients in Northeast Ohio prefer the big teaching hospitals for complicated health issues. They’re more likely to head to their local urgent care for the small stuff. Silvers says this is happening nationwide, leaving hospitals with fewer and fewer patients.

“Running a hospital entails a whole lot of fixed costs,” he said. “You have to have the staff there; you’ve got to pay the lighting bill. You know, all that. And if you don’t have enough people coming through the door you don’t have the revenue.”

We wondered if that means the nation as a whole is getting healthier since fewer are winding up in hospitals. Unfortunately, Silvers says the answer is no.

“The incidence rate of heart disease, diabetes, all the other things that we worry about is a little bit better. But not dramatically. It’s nowhere near enough to explain this.”

Rather than fewer people in need of treatment, Silvers says the way hospitals treat patients has changed. Advanced technology means health issues that used to land you in a hospital bed are now outpatient procedures. When a patient does need a hospital stay, that stay is getting shorter.

It used to be “when you had a baby, you stayed in for a week or two,” he said. “Now you stay for a couple days, maybe. So, all those lost days are gone. Same thing with almost everything else we do.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Medical Services#General Health
Cleveland.com

Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Cleveland.com

Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Issho Ni Poke Bar Brings Fresh Polynesian Bowls to Mentor

The fast-casual spot in Mentor, which specializes in build-your-own poke bowls and spam musubi, is the second restaurant from the group behind Issho Ni Ramen and Sushi in Willoughby. Chef Ryan Endrian hadn’t been to Cleveland — let alone Lake County — before agreeing to become executive chef at Issho...
MENTOR, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy