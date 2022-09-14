Read full article on original website
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says mass grave found in recaptured city
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recently recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday night. “A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More...
Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy visits strategic city retaken from Russia
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — His hand on his heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched as his country’s flag was hoisted Wednesday above the recently recaptured city of Izium, a rare foray outside the capital that highlighted Moscow’s embarrassing retreat in the face of a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate cease-fire in effort to end recent fighting
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiated a cease-fire to end a flare-up of fighting that has killed 155 soldiers from both sides, a senior Armenian official said early Thursday. Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, announced the truce in televised remarks, saying it took effect...
Ukraine honors Olga Simonova, Russian woman who fought on its side in the war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An honor guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine’s side in the war with her native country. Olga Simonova, 34, was remembered...
Right-wing leader claims victory in Sweden election
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday conceded defeat in a weekend election while the leader of a nationalist anti-immigration party declared victory for his right-wing bloc. Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, said his party would be “a constructive and...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Bodies found near recaptured Ukraine region show signs of torture, official says
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the prosecutor’s office in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv says some of the bodies unearthed from the mass burial site near Izium showed signs of torture. Some had their hands tied behinds their back or ropes around their necks. Ukrainian authorities...
Ukraine alleges Russians tortured detainees at village near border
KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets.
Once Britain’s largest colony, India meets Queen Elizabeth’s death with indifference
NEW DELHI (AP) — Just hours before news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech urging India to shed its colonial ties in a ceremony to rename a boulevard that once honored King George V. Rajpath, formerly called Kingsway, was a...
WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken signs strategic economic agreement with Jordan prime minister
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi signed the fourth Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership (MOU) between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Friday, providing $1.45 billion per year in U.S. bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan extending to 2029. Watch the...
Public grief over Queen Elizabeth II in Hong Kong seen as both nostalgia and dissent
HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of Hong Kong residents are lining up in front of the British Consulate General for hours each day to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, leaving piles of flowers and handwritten notes. The collective outpouring of grief after her death last week is...
Pelosi to visit Armenia as cease-fire with Azerbaijan holds
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said Friday she plans to make a weekend visit to Armenia, where a cease-fire held for a second day after an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan that killed more than 200 troops from both sides.
Despite ban and protests, LGBTQ organizers move forward with EuroPride march in Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Organizers of European LGBTQ events in Belgrade this week said Friday they will hold a planned Pride march on the streets of the Serbian capital despite a police ban and threats from anti-gay groups. Serbian police have banned Saturday’s parade, citing a risk of clashes...
More than 90 dead in Tajik-Kyrgyz border clashes
At least 94 people were killed in clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan this week, in the worst violence the countries have seen in years, while the international community called for calm. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for "no further escalation" between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in phone calls with the leaders of the Central Asian nations.
WATCH: State Department says Russia spent $300 million to covertly influence world politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. Watch the briefing in the player above. The cable released Tuesday cites a...
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Ukraine using U.S. weapons ‘with great effect’
As Ukrainian troops apply pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige, the White House says Ukraine is using advanced rocket systems provided by the U.S. “with great effect.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Clearly, at...
WATCH: White House says Griner, Whelan families to meet President Biden amid U.S.-Russia talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Friday. Watch the briefing in the player above.
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. Watch the briefing in the player above. The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on...
Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier as Paris saves energy
PARIS (AP) — Lights on the Eiffel Tower will soon be turned off more than an hour earlier at night to save electricity, the Paris mayor announced Tuesday, as Russia’s war in Ukraine deepens an energy crisis in Europe. Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the iconic tower that is...
Public support for the monarchy is lowest among young Britons, but that’s nothing new
The death of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years on the throne has, of course, been met with widespread sadness and mourning. For most people in Britain, she is the only monarch they have known. Yet, inevitably, the mourning of her passing will be followed by a discussion about the future of the monarchy as an institution. After all, much has changed since 1951.
