Immigration

PBS NewsHour

Ukraine President Zelenskyy says mass grave found in recaptured city

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recently recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday night. “A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Right-wing leader claims victory in Sweden election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday conceded defeat in a weekend election while the leader of a nationalist anti-immigration party declared victory for his right-wing bloc. Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, said his party would be “a constructive and...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine alleges Russians tortured detainees at village near border

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets.
EUROPE
AFP

More than 90 dead in Tajik-Kyrgyz border clashes

At least 94 people were killed in clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan this week, in the worst violence the countries have seen in years, while the international community called for calm. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for "no further escalation" between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in phone calls with the leaders of the Central Asian nations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
