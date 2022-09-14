ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Fundraiser benefits local Wreaths Across America efforts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pig roast to raise funds for Wreaths Across America has returned after two years due to COVID-19. Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina and Wreaths Across America are partnering with the Florence National Cemetery to honor veterans buried there with live wreaths during the upcoming holiday season.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition

Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Veterans#Vets#Veteran#Patriotic#Lumbar#Abc15 News
wpde.com

Lake City property close to being clear of uninhabitable structures

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — One property owner in Lake City can look forward to a clean slate as overgrown and dilapidated structures were cleared from their Lincoln Avenue lot. The uninhabitable structures had become a problem for the community and were involved in the April 2022 police investigation...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash

Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WBTW News13

2 women accused of stabbing man in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women are accused of stabbing a man Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13. Police were called Monday to a home on Blynn Drive for reports of a stabbing, according to the warrants. Amber Nicole Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, and Ashley Lynn Cline are accused […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
drivinvibin.com

Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?

Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County convenience store owner arrested for tax evasion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County convenience store owner is accused of tax evasion, according to state officials. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said 36-year-old Prem Kumar Akkineni, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. The agency said Akkineni operated Akkineni LLC and did business as Short Stop, a convenience store in the area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car rolls over in crash along George Bishop Parkway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Thursday morning in a crash along George Bishop Parkway. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Theatre Drive. No one was transported to the hospital at the time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic were blocked as of 9 a.m., according […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach launches emergency notification system; here's how to sign up

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach officially launched its citywide sign-ups for our emergency notification system, Regroup, on Thursday. This is the quickest and easiest way to keep you up-to-date during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide need-to-know information. The regroup sign-up gives the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy