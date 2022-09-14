Read full article on original website
Democrats now have a chance — however slim — to retain control of the House
As summer began, it was unthinkable that Democrats in the midterm elections could keep control of the House of Representatives; as summer ends this week, it’s thinkable. It’s still very likely that Republicans will win more than the net of five seats necessary for the majority. They would be intent on making Joe Biden’s life miserable for the next two years.
GOP Senate nominee in Colorado says he will stand by pro-choice position in first five months
Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea said on Sunday he won’t back down from his belief that abortions should be legal during the first five months of pregnancy. “I’m not going to change,” O’Dea said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”. “I’m an independent...
