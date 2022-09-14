Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in prison
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison on Thursday. Robert Keith Packer had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing...
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
Virginia highway becomes runway for small plane emergency landing
Virginia State Police (VSP) said the private plane landed on the highway near Mile Marker 6 shortly before 10:45 a.m. after it's engine failed. The pilot, who was the only person on board, wasn't hurt.
Hampton native fighting after jet fuel contaminates drinking water in Hawaii
In all, roughly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel got into the drinking water of nearly 93,000 military families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More beach closures OK’d for SpaceX tests in South Texas
Earlier this week Cameron County said it was a "miscommunication" between the county and SpaceX that led to the reported closure of a public beach and highway for an entire work week. But now, the county has approved closing both the beach and the road for this entire work week, plus a couple days next week.
WAVY News 10
Police investigate murder-suicide case in Kill Devil Hills
Both Hultzman and Pursley lived in the Outer Banks for many years and had not had a relationship beyond being roommates for about five years. https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/police-investigate-murder-suicide-case-in-kill-devil-hills/
Friday Night Flights 2022: September 16 Full Show
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights highlighted local high school football on September 16, as they delve into the second week of the 2022 season. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above. Check out more Friday Night Flights content HERE.
Comments / 0