New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Traffic delays on Tappahannock & White Stone Bridges this weekWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
The Blood Chilling Legend of Moll Dyer Who was Accused of WitchcraftYana BostongirlLeonardtown, MD
King George Supervisors say their car taxes are high too, open to look at solutionsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Bay Net
10 Miles Of Route 5 Dedicated To Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Senator Jack Bailey, Maryland Delegate Brian Crosby, Maryland Delegate Matt Morgan, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, several active and retired judges and the family of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. gathered on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, to celebrate the dedication of 10 miles of Route 5 after the Sheriff.
Bay Net
Notice Of Public Meeting For The Southampton Revitalization Project
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) and the Metropolitan Commission (MetCom), per Section 113-5 of the St. Mary’s County Code, will hold a Public Information Meeting – Open House format Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center, at 47382 Lincoln Ave., Lexington Park, to provide information regarding the Southampton Revitalization Project.
SoMD Week in Review for September 10-16, 2022
Calvert County: UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another: The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student is seen shoving the victim into a corner locker and violently attacking him. This happens for several seconds before another player pulls him off, saying that’s enough. The victim is heard screaming during […]
Bay Net
Mt. Hope Community Center To Temporarily Close Sept. 26-30
SUNDERLAND, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will reopen...
New Regulation at Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bettel sent a letter out to families stating after some disruptions in the first couple weeks of school, there will be new rules for sporting events.
Bay Net
Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity On September 18 In Prince George’s County
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in multiple areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is...
Creature Lurking in Lusby, MD Beach in the Patuxent River
Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, spotted and photographed what may appear to be an alligator at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022. While alligator sightings have been reported in the past in the Patuxent River near the Hollywood, MD area in St. Mary’s County, such reports have been […]
Bay Net
SBA Is Seeking Nominations For 2023 Maryland Small Business Week Awards
BALTIMORE – Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you. The SBA is proud to announce that its Baltimore District...
Bay Net
Charles County Commissioner Meeting Update For Sept. 13-14
LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Assistant Chief of Staff Julie Bryson provided the Board of County Commissioners with the Commissioners’ Initiatives Report for Fiscal 2022. The report included the Drug Take Back Program, Protective Plus Program, and Veterans Corner. County Commissioners approved continuing these programs for fiscal 2023.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Community Pressure Leads NAS Pax River To Open Additional Traffic Lanes
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Following pressure from TheBayNet, public officials, and local community members, NAS Patuxent River announced that they will be reopening additional traffic lanes to help ease morning traffic at the base’s entrance. Starting on September 19th, NAS Patuxent River will reopen additional inbound lanes to...
Bay Net
Calvert Marine Museum Announces Events For October
SOLOMONS, Md. – Let the festivities begin! Come join us in celebrating the Patuxent River during PRAD and help teach future generations of its importance. To commemorate CMM’s 50th Anniversary, we invite you to attend the glamourous Bugeye Ball on October 15th. For information on these events and more visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
fox5dc.com
Family says Juneeteenth Foundation withheld $10,000 scholarship from winner
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - It's a waiting game for one Prince George's County woman. Janaan-Arie Akinmurele was promised a $10,000 scholarship over the summer that she hasn't seen yet. In May, she submitted an application for the Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship, awarded by the Juneteenth Foundation in D.C. A month...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Jehovah’s Witnesses To Resume Knocking Doors
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
WTOP
A massive new sewer tunnel in Alexandria hopes to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana
ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
mymcmedia.org
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
Bay Net
Board Appoints New Assistant Principal At Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 14, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Kelly Bridges as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Bridges holds a Master’s Degree from...
