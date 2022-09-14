ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Bay Net

10 Miles Of Route 5 Dedicated To Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Highway Administration, Maryland Senator Jack Bailey, Maryland Delegate Brian Crosby, Maryland Delegate Matt Morgan, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, several active and retired judges and the family of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. gathered on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, to celebrate the dedication of 10 miles of Route 5 after the Sheriff.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Notice Of Public Meeting For The Southampton Revitalization Project

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) and the Metropolitan Commission (MetCom), per Section 113-5 of the St. Mary’s County Code, will hold a Public Information Meeting – Open House format Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carver Recreation Center, at 47382 Lincoln Ave., Lexington Park, to provide information regarding the Southampton Revitalization Project.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for September 10-16, 2022

Calvert County: UPDATE: Encouraged by teammates, player violently attacks another: The video below shows the players chanting, “Beat that N***A ASS.” The attacking student is seen shoving the victim into a corner locker and violently attacking him. This happens for several seconds before another player pulls him off, saying that’s enough. The victim is heard screaming during […]
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Mt. Hope Community Center To Temporarily Close Sept. 26-30

SUNDERLAND, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will reopen...
SUNDERLAND, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Commissioner Meeting Update For Sept. 13-14

LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Assistant Chief of Staff Julie Bryson provided the Board of County Commissioners with the Commissioners’ Initiatives Report for Fiscal 2022. The report included the Drug Take Back Program, Protective Plus Program, and Veterans Corner. County Commissioners approved continuing these programs for fiscal 2023.
Bay Net

Calvert Marine Museum Announces Events For October

SOLOMONS, Md. – Let the festivities begin! Come join us in celebrating the Patuxent River during PRAD and help teach future generations of its importance. To commemorate CMM’s 50th Anniversary, we invite you to attend the glamourous Bugeye Ball on October 15th. For information on these events and more visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
SOLOMONS, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Jehovah’s Witnesses To Resume Knocking Doors

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana

ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
ODENTON, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MD
Bay Net

Board Appoints New Assistant Principal At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 14, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Kelly Bridges as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Bridges holds a Master’s Degree from...
LEONARDTOWN, MD

