Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Georgia deputies say they accept ‘donations’ from local drug dealers after raid
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies say they welcome donations from local drug dealers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. That was the tongue-in-cheek message from investigators who confiscated a stash of narcotics, guns and cash on Thursday. Deputies say the drugs will be...
CBS 46
Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Sheriff Victor Hill is set to go to trial in October, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Sheriff Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for allegedly violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail that, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”
Four arrested on heroin charges in connection to ongoing investigation into recent overdose deaths
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — After a series of deadly overdoses in Carroll County, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit has been investigating the sale of opioids over the last several weeks. Short-stay hotels and several apartments were identified as distribution locations, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Using surveillance, interviews,...
Local couple indicted after defrauding government of unemployment benefits, U.S. attorney says
ATLANTA — An Atlanta couple has been indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office after they allegedly used numerous stolen identities to fraudulently claim Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits under fictitious employer accounts registered with the Georgia Department of Labor. Shenita Daniel and Wayne A. Lowe, Jr., according to officials,...
Two From Georgia Plead Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Using Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money
Two From Georgia Plead Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Using Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Danielle Dorsett, age 54, and her brother, Byron J. Laforest, age 50, both residents of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to conspiracy to use false or counterfeit passports. Judge Barbier scheduled their sentencing for January 5, 2023.
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
Atlanta woman sentenced for scamming elderly neighbors out of $32K, leaving them begging for food
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman convicted of neglect and exploitation of the disabled and elderly was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Michelle Oliver, who owned and and operated the Miracle One Care Center, was convicted of operating...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mitzi Bickers to appeal conviction in bribery case
Bickers is one of several people charged in an Atlanta City Hall scandal involving millions of dollars in city contracts. She was convicted earlier this year.
Drug trafficking sting targets Dallas recording studio, nets 25 arrests
DALLAS — Twenty-five suspected drug traffickers are facing a host of charges following the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s “Operation Papercheck Fresh.”. The large-scale operation targeted nine Dallas-area locations, including a recording studio, DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez stated in a news release issued Wednesday.
Atlanta woman who ran unlicensed adult care center convicted of fraud, neglect
An Atlanta woman who ran an unlicensed adult care center and moved at least 10 of her patients to dirty, barren apartments more than three hours away has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
fox5atlanta.com
Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement
ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
CBS 46
Fatal shooting under investigation in Stockbridge
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting homicide investigation is underway in Stockbridge on Saturday night. Police officials tell CBS46 News that a male was found dead in the roadway near the intersection of Monarch Village Way and Brookwater Drive around 4:30 p.m. In Bibb County, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old...
5 arrested in theft ring hitting Home Depot stores in Coweta County, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Officials have arrested at least five people in connection to an alleged theft ring targeting Home Depot stores. A Newnan police detective spotted several people stealing tools and loading them into two black minivans at the Newnan Home Depot on Sept. 1. The officer followed...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies looking to identify suspect in Cherokee County auto break-in
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching a suspect accused of breaking and entering a vehicle. Deputies shared a photo of a man and a motorcycle asking for help identifying the suspect. In the photo, the man is wearing a camouflage baseball hat, gray T-shirt, and...
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in Fairburn, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A motorcyclist died after they crashed into a car on highway 74 on Friday, Fairburn Police said. The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a 2016 Kia Sorento attempted to make a left turn and crashed into a 2006 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle. The driver of...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
