ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Sheriff Victor Hill set to go to trial in October for alleged abuse of inmates

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Sheriff Victor Hill is set to go to trial in October, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Sheriff Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after he was arrested in April of 2021 for allegedly violating the civil rights of inmates in the Clayton County Jail that, a facility he has dubbed “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Four arrested on heroin charges in connection to ongoing investigation into recent overdose deaths

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — After a series of deadly overdoses in Carroll County, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit has been investigating the sale of opioids over the last several weeks. Short-stay hotels and several apartments were identified as distribution locations, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Using surveillance, interviews,...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Georgia Plead Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Using Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money

Two From Georgia Plead Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Using Counterfeit Passports to Steal Money. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Danielle Dorsett, age 54, and her brother, Byron J. Laforest, age 50, both residents of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to conspiracy to use false or counterfeit passports. Judge Barbier scheduled their sentencing for January 5, 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Field Office#Cfo
fox5atlanta.com

Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement

ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Investigation
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Fatal shooting under investigation in Stockbridge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting homicide investigation is underway in Stockbridge on Saturday night. Police officials tell CBS46 News that a male was found dead in the roadway near the intersection of Monarch Village Way and Brookwater Drive around 4:30 p.m. In Bibb County, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy