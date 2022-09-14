ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogunquit, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Water Rescue Instructor Academy taking place in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine - It was an important day at the Westbrook community center as Lifesaving Resources came up from Kennebunk to teach emergency service personnel some extra training on how to save lives not only here in the local pools but also out on the rough seas. "Flooding is on...
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Trucking for Kids raises money for local summer camps

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Maine Professional Drivers Association hosted their 24th annual Trucking for Kids Convoy in Scarborough on Sunday. The event featured a truck show, driving competitions, touch-a-truck, raffle and auctions. After the event, all of the trucks involved lined up for an hour-long convoy around the area.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Ogunquit, ME
State
West Virginia State
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Heritage Day celebrates the storied history of Poland Spring Resort

POLAND, Maine — Poland Spring Resort celebrated their 14th annual Heritage Day. They had a full weekend of events to mark the occasion. On Saturday, hotel guests and visitors alike were able to enjoy family-friendly activities including site tours, kids' games, a petting zoo, bouncy house and food vendors.
POLAND SPRING, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy