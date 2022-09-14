Read full article on original website
Early September road closures planned for Waco
WACO, Texas — Starting Sept. 19, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to close down the southbound I-35 frontage road from Brehens Circle to US 84/Waco Drive. From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. drivers will be able to turn west onto Brehens Circle and use BUS 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
Robinson Fire Department investigating house fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 303 West Moonlight Drive. The Hewitt Fire Department also arrived at the residence to assist. A woman injured...
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
Fire damages Robinson home
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Robinson Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 300 block of W Moonlight Drive. The City of Hewitt Fire Department, Lorena Fire Department and Robinson Police Department are also assisting. Police said on Friday morning that until all emergency vehicles...
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
Man arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal Waco crash
WACO, Texas — Video above and below are from another segment on a previous fatal crash. The Waco Police Department has charged Norman Nyamandi, 19, with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at the 3100...
Teen arrested in fatal crash in South Waco
Waco police arrested a 19-year-old man on an intoxication manslaughter charge after a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in South Waco, according to a press release. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway,...
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
Hay bales fall off truck, catch fire and block traffic in Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officials in Marlin were working to clear Business 6 after a tractor trailer pulling a load of round bales of hay hit rail road tracks and spilled a dozen bales into the road, which later caught fire around 5:30 Wednesday evening. The bales were blocking the...
Belton wants community feedback on new pipeline project
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos River Authority is announcing a pipeline project to connect Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake within the next 8 years. River Authority Regional Manager Brad Brunett told 6 News Thursday the population in South Bell County has continued to grow and the project will help ensure water service to customers in that area.
Water back on, but boil order in effect for Copperas Cove community
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Water has returned to Copperas Cove’s Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community, but a boil water notice is now in effect. The City said on Thursday that this came as a result of repeated and ongoing sewage illicit discharges to the regulated Municipal Separate Sanitary Storm Sewer (MS4) system. Following these actions, Cedar Grove MHP has established a plan to rectify the issues associated with their private sewer collection system in order to prevent future recurrences of illicit discharges from the system.
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
Sewage spill leads to water disconnect for Copperas Cove manufactured home park
"Ongoing violation" by the park led to water interruption. With a little more than one hour’s notice on Tuesday morning, residents of Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Park in Copperas Cove lost their water supply. The reason wasn’t for an unpaid utility bill, but rather a failure of the park’s...
Police provide new information on missing Waco woman
Waco police are still searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who is hard of hearing. Police said in an update that Milus may be in the San Antonio area.
Legendary chiles en nogada mark Mexican Independence Day for Waco restaurant
Jesus Rodriguez spent the days before Mexican Independence Day perfecting his chiles en nogada game. The co-owner of the new Bombones Mexican Cuisine restaurant in downtown Waco roasted giant poblano peppers and stuffed them with a mixture of ground meat, fruits and spices. He peeled and ground walnuts and mixed...
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
Temple Police search for missing woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. Evelia Aviles, 45, was last seen in the 1400 block of South 3rd Street. Aviles is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and...
