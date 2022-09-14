ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Launches eNaira Payments for Businesses in Nigeria; Google’s Appeal of EU’s Record Fine Nets 5% Reduction

 3 days ago
pymnts

EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
MARKETS
pymnts

Big Tech Weekly: Fines Stack Up for Google in Europe

It has not been a good news week for Google’s European business. In a significant setback for Google’s attempts to overturn a 4.34 billion euro ($4.33 billion) antitrust fine, on Wednesday (Sep. 14), the European Union’s general court upheld a 2018 ruling against Google’s parent company, Alphabet, for unfairly taking advantage of the dominance of its Android operating system.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amazon Antitrust Commitments ‘Appear Relevant’ to EU Concerns

Amazon appears to be on the right track in its attempts to appease EU antitrust authorities with regard to two probes opened by the European Commission (EC). The first investigation relates to Amazon’s use of non-public seller data. The second has to do with the way the Amazon Prime service and the Offer Display (previously known as the Buy Box) feature favor Amazon’s own retail business, as well as marketplace sellers that use Amazon’s logistics and delivery services.
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service

Today in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, U.K.-based FinTech Paysend launched a new instant payment product, and Adyen has integrated Block’s Cash App as a payment method. The Amsterdam-headquartered FinTech Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer...
TECHNOLOGY
Godwin Emefiele
Jack Conte
pymnts

Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App

Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Singapore Updates ITM, Sets Stage to Further Shape Financial Services

Singapore is setting the stage to further transform the financial services industry and is rolling out a new three-year plan that outlines growth strategies to continue the country’s development as a leading international financial center in Asia. The Financial Services Industry Transformation Map 2025 (ITM) introduced by the Monetary...
WORLD
pymnts

Indian FinTech Zaggle Launches AP, Credit Card Payments Platform

Indian FinTech company Zaggle has reportedly launched a product called Zoyer that brings accounts payable (AP) and credit card payments together on a single platform. The platform simplifies and automates B2B payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, streamlining B2B payables and enabling effective management of operating cash flows and business performance, IBS Intelligence reported Thursday (Sept. 15).
CREDITS & LOANS
#European Union#Emea#Mergers And Acquisitions#Emea Daily#Eu#Nigerian#Patreon#Android#Commission#The General Court
pymnts

Proactive Dispute Policies Put Merchants, Consumers on Same Page

Transaction disputes, by their very nature, are reactive problems for merchants. They don’t exist until a cardholder is dissatisfied or confused about a transaction, setting off a chain reaction of events. The cardholder first contacts the credit card issuer with a complaint, then a provisional credit is shared with them before an investigation, commonly referred to as dispute representment, begins to determine liability.
ECONOMY
pymnts

OTT Pay Brings Cross-Border Transaction Processing to US

Canadian payment service provider OTT Pay is bringing its cross-border transaction processing solutions to the U.S. to more efficiently serve global eCommerce companies. OTT Pay’s subsidiary company OTT Pay USA is partnering with global payment leaders to offer eCommerce merchants worldwide payment collection and settlement solutions that can help them save on cross-border transaction costs, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
BUSINESS
pymnts

Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender; Most Don’t Notice

When the Central African Republic (CAR) adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in April, mayhem initially ensued, sparked by confusion, advanced by disagreements, and then driven by concern from global organizations like the World Bank. But in a country of roughly 4.8 million people, just 11% of the population has internet...
WORLD
Nigeria
World
Economy
Berlin, DE
Google
Brazil
pymnts

BNPL Seen as Financial Inclusion Tool Across EMEA

“Buy now, pay later is going to become an essential part of the consumer finance market.”. Martyna Szczepaniak, EMEA head of credit, for PayU, told PYMNTS that the heady ascent of buy now, pay later (BNPL) can be viewed along two dimensions: the way the alternative payment method meets consumers’ needs, as well as the benefits that accrue to the merchants themselves. Along the way, she said, it will deepen inclusion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), especially among younger consumers who don’t have access to traditional financial services products.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Biden Increases Screening of Foreign Investment for Security Risks

The Biden administration is ordering the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) to add more scrutiny on deals that might give China access to critical tech or that could put personal data at risk, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote. The executive order, signed Thursday (Sept. 15), doesn’t expand the purview...
FOREIGN POLICY
pymnts

Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments

Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Ratio Secures $411M to Grow BNPL, Financing Platform for SaaS Firms

B2B FinTech company Ratio has emerged from stealth and announced it has secured $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform for Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and other recurring revenue firms. Ratio allows these firms to provide embedded BNPL services that “granularly match” their customers’ cash...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Insiders Explain Why Employee Payments Are Ripe for Digital Innovation

-- With a growing portion of consumers interested in using digital technology to handle their financial affairs more effectively, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs are stepping up to meet this demand. One area that is ripe for innovation is the payroll space. Today, a consumer either logs in to their...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Linux, Industry Group Set Sights on Open-Source Superwallets

The Linux Foundation wants to do for digital wallets what it did for the private enterprise blockchains used by the likes of Walmart, IBM and Maersk. Working with companies such as Accenture and CVS Health, as well as digital identity providers including Spherity and the Open ID Foundation, the open source software organization has created the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF).
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Instant Payments, Stablecoins Sit Atop Treasury Dept’s Innovation Agenda

After six months of work, the U.S. Treasury Department has released a trio of reports on cryptocurrency policy, and instant payments are high on the agenda. In the first of them, “The Future of Money and Payments,” the government looked at both the current state of payments and recent innovations, most notably real-time payments tools like the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming FedNow system and The Clearing House’s RTP network, as well as potential innovations that cryptocurrency stablecoins could bring.
U.S. POLITICS
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

