Funeral services for Nora Jean Sayles Easter, 85, of Perry, will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Perry Bible Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery rural Dallas Center, IA. Memorials will be given to Perry Bible Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.Left to cherish Nora’s memory are her daughters, Kinda (Steve) Skea of Kansas, Karla (Jeff) Ruest of Michigan, and Kimberly Holcomb (Mike McCarty) of Ankeny, Iowa, sons Kevin Sayles of Churdan, Iowa, Keith Sayles of Gilbert, Iowa, and Kent (Nancy) Sayles of Grimes, Iowa. Nora has 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Grandchildren include Matthew and Andrew Skea, Cierra Tipton, Katie Dorsey, Brian and Sarah Sayles, Kristy Merignac, Brian Garcia, Kassie Munoz, Kianne Gonzalez, Colton and Chad Sayles and Quentin Mayes.Nora is survived by her husband of three years, Jim Easter.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO