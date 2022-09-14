Read full article on original website
Susan Plagman, 71, of Casey
Funeral services for Susan Plagman, 71, of Casey will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 21st at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial with military honors will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Casey. Visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, September 20th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Nora Jean Sayles Easter, 85, of Perry
Funeral services for Nora Jean Sayles Easter, 85, of Perry, will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Perry Bible Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery rural Dallas Center, IA. Memorials will be given to Perry Bible Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.Left to cherish Nora’s memory are her daughters, Kinda (Steve) Skea of Kansas, Karla (Jeff) Ruest of Michigan, and Kimberly Holcomb (Mike McCarty) of Ankeny, Iowa, sons Kevin Sayles of Churdan, Iowa, Keith Sayles of Gilbert, Iowa, and Kent (Nancy) Sayles of Grimes, Iowa. Nora has 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Grandchildren include Matthew and Andrew Skea, Cierra Tipton, Katie Dorsey, Brian and Sarah Sayles, Kristy Merignac, Brian Garcia, Kassie Munoz, Kianne Gonzalez, Colton and Chad Sayles and Quentin Mayes.Nora is survived by her husband of three years, Jim Easter.
Career night for Patrick Daugherty
Patrick Daugherty had 143 rushing yards on 23 carries prior to Greene County’s Homecoming football game on Friday night. All the senior did on Friday was run for 234 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, all career bests. Behind an offense line that opened holes, and a hard-nosed running style, Daugherty helped the Rams to a 30-22 victory over Des Moines Christian at Linduska Field in Jefferson.
Reminder: Tonight Is The Leaders, Legends and Characters Presentation In Downtown Stuart
The Stuart Revitalization Group will be having a historic afternoon today. The Leaders, Legends and Characters will embrace the history of Stuart at the Downtown Pocket Park tonight at 6:30pm. Organizer Bob Cook says there will be local citizens playing historic roles within the city of Stuart including Ernie Barringer, Thomas Jefferson Brewer, Delbert Presson and Joe, Camilla and Florence Woodman.
Mark Minnihan, 61, Ames
Services for Mark Minnihan, age 61, of Ames, will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 in Ames. The family will greet friends beginning at 9:30am Monday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Avenue, Ames, IA, with the Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30am Monday. Private family interment will take...
Large Crowd Learned A lot About History Of Stuart at Leaders, Legends and Characters Saturday
The Stuart Revitalization Group had a night of history for a large crowd. The Leaders, Legends and Characters embraced the history of Stuart at the Saints Center Saturday night. Local citizens in the community including Mason Hasty, Brenda Dudley, Katie Adams, Theresa Glass, Bill Sloss and Jim Rohert all played...
Richard J. (Dick) Vogel, 74, of Churdan
Mass of Christian Burial for Richard J. (Dick) Vogel, age 74, of Churdan, will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Churdan. Military honors will will be given by the Churdan American Legion. A private family burial will be at the low Veteran’s Cemetery in Van Meter.
Becky Kehoe, age 73 of Winterset, formerly of Urbandale
Visitation for Becky Kehoe, age 73 of Winterset, and formerly of Urbandale, will be on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will follow in the Violet Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Memorials will be given to the...
Gene Mark Liechti, 57, of Arcadia
Funeral services for Gene Mark Liechti, age 57, of Arcadia, will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia. Burial will be in the Arcadia Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 5 –...
Art on the Square Returns to Jefferson Saturday
A big event is coming up this Saturday in downtown Jefferson. Art on the Square will take place along Chestnut Street on the downtown square from 10am-4pm. Chair Ginny Showman tells Raccoon Valley Radio there are 15 art vendors, including fabric, jewelry, painters, photographers, ceramic and wood artists. Additionally, there will be food options, including food trucks; along with sidewalk chalk, art for kids and two musical acts.
Perry and ADM Homecoming Weeks End with Football Victories
The Perry and Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School Homecoming weeks are over. Both homecomings ended on a positive note Friday night. The Perry Bluejays brought home a victory over the Des Moines Hoover Huskies 27-21. Perry celebrated its king and queen on Wednesday night with their coronation ceremony. This year’s Homecoming King was Jefry Gonzales and Queen was Lydia Olenjiczak. The couple shared their reactions after Wednesday evening’s announcement.
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School Prepping For Homecoming With Festivities
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School will be celebrating Homecoming week with a lot of activities going on. For every day this week students will have dress up days that the public can take part in. Monday will be duo day. Tuesday will be anything but a backpack day. Wednesday the students will dress like a teacher and on Thursday it will be dress like Little Miss and Mister Day, and finally on Friday will be Charger pride day.
National Chef Appreciation Week Highlights a Local Chef in Jefferson
It’s National Chef Appreciation Week and for one Greene County chef, she has been having quite a last couple of weeks. Sara Ostrander is the restaurateur and chef of The Centennial in Jefferson. Running a kitchen in her home county, Ostrander says they have a rotating menu which allows her to be more flexible in creating dishes.
Red Barn Home and Craft Show Today in Jefferson
For those looking for more local and regional shopping opportunities, an annual event that’s happening today in Jefferson can certainly help. The Red Barn Home and Craft Show is taking place today from 9am-5pm at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds. Organizers say over 40 vendors will be on hand from local retailers, to at-home businesses and companies outside of Greene County are represented. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich invites everyone to head to the fairgrounds today.
Week Ahead for Wildcats Athletics
This next week is going to be a busy one for Wildcats athletics, as Wednesday will be the only day without a game or meet. The boys cross country team starts off the week by heading to Adel for the ADM Cross Country Invitational, where a total of 8 teams will compete.
Reminder: Perry High School Homecoming Dance is Tonight
Perry High School is wrapping up its Homecoming Week festivities later tonight with the annual dance. Advisor Brenda Mintun tells Raccoon Valley Radio the dance historically has happened after the home football game on Friday, but it was changed to tonight. “We kind of like that Friday after the game,...
Swank Receives Leadership Award at Conference
A Perry resident recently won an award for her work in the community. Tonya Swank received the Excellence in Leadership Award from LeadingAge Iowa. According to LeadingAge Iowa, this award recognizes individuals and organizations that put quality first, deliver excellence and inspire others. It is a nomination process. Swank is the director of guest experiences at Perry Lutheran Homes, where she’s been in that role since 2020.
Holloway & Timmerman Crowned ADM Homecoming King and Queen
The 2022 Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Homecoming week reached a climax Thursday night, as seemingly the entire community showed up for the annual Tiger Fest event, Pep Rally and king and queen coronation. The main event of the night was the coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen. As heard live on Raccoon...
City Of Adair Having Music In The Park This Weekend
The city of Adair will bring music and community involvement this weekend. The Music (And Dance) In The Park will take place in the Adair City Park at 4pm Sunday. There will be performances from Adair Dance Academy along with Ashley Smith, Rita Elgin and Kyle and Laura Fever. There will also be food vendors including Zipps Pizza and Casey Creamery. If there is inclement weather the event will be moved to the fire station.
Homecoming game for Rams results in win!
Greene County hosted Des Moines Christian on Friday night in the Class 2A District 8 football opener and the Rams won by a 30-22 score. It was also the first true home game at Linduska Field in Jefferson this season and it was Homecoming in a contest heard on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com. Coach Caden Duncan’s Rams are 3-1 on the season and DMC is 1-3 and the Greene County coach is 27-8 in his 3-1/2 seasons here.
