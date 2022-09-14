Read full article on original website
CFPB’s Chopra Tells GOP Old Laws Still Apply for New Offenders
Speaking at a virtual event for the anniversary of a watchdog group, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) boss took the opportunity to address a letter sent to the agency from Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee. “We’re going to keep doing our work, regardless of the false accusations...
Report: SEC Accounting Guidance Creates Hurdle for Banks’ Crypto Plans
Despite demand from an increasing number of their clients for cryptocurrency products and services, many banks are reportedly holding back on offering them because accounting guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) makes it unprofitable to do so. The March 31 accounting guidance from the SEC requires that...
This Week in Payments: Walmart Bets on Banking, the CFPB Warns of Overdoing BNPL and Consumers Are Forced to Get Thriftier
This was the week when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its awaited buy now, pay later (BNPL) report — it’s uneasy to say the least — Walmart made a bold move into true retail banking and both consumers and small businesses (SMBs) showed inflation fatigue setting in, bringing an air of pessimism to pre-holiday preparations.
Proactive Dispute Policies Put Merchants, Consumers on Same Page
Transaction disputes, by their very nature, are reactive problems for merchants. They don’t exist until a cardholder is dissatisfied or confused about a transaction, setting off a chain reaction of events. The cardholder first contacts the credit card issuer with a complaint, then a provisional credit is shared with them before an investigation, commonly referred to as dispute representment, begins to determine liability.
Report: Federal Reserve Reviews Goldman’s Retail Unit, Marcus
The Federal Reserve is reportedly reviewing the operation of Goldman Sachs Group’s retail online banking platform, Marcus, asking questions of Goldman managers in a weeks-long process. The process is not indicative of wrongdoing, but it goes beyond the regulator’s usual oversight, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing unnamed sources....
36% of Consumers Say Instant Disbursements Boost Loyalty
Instant disbursements whether from government or private entities are increasingly popular with consumers when offered and have a major impact on consumer perceptions of senders. For the Disbursements Satisfaction Report 2022, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, we surveyed over 3,600 U.S. consumers about their payout preferences, finding that the...
Instant Payments, Stablecoins Sit Atop Treasury Dept’s Innovation Agenda
After six months of work, the U.S. Treasury Department has released a trio of reports on cryptocurrency policy, and instant payments are high on the agenda. In the first of them, “The Future of Money and Payments,” the government looked at both the current state of payments and recent innovations, most notably real-time payments tools like the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming FedNow system and The Clearing House’s RTP network, as well as potential innovations that cryptocurrency stablecoins could bring.
Treasury Crypto Reports Long on Detail, Short on Urgency
Anyone expecting the blueprints for legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies from the three reports the Treasury Department released Friday (Sept. 16) will be sorely disappointed. While extensive, the reports produced in line with President Biden’s March 10 executive order on cryptocurrencies and digital assets don’t provide many specific recommendations or policy...
Cyberattacks on Healthcare Payment Processors Escalating
Cyberattacks on healthcare payment processors are escalating, with multiple reports of victims’ payments being redirected by thieves using employees’ publicly-available Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and social engineering techniques to impersonate victims. The cybercriminals impersonated victims and obtained access to files, healthcare portals, payment information and websites, according to...
SEC’s Gensler Says Staking May Turn Crypto Into Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said Ethereum’s long awaited “Merge” could turn the cryptocurrency into a security, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote. Gary Gensler, SEC chair, has said cryptocurrencies that “stake” their coins could now pass a test used by courts to determine if they’re securities. Called the Howey test, it looks into whether investors expect to a return from the work of third parties.
Indian FinTech Zaggle Launches AP, Credit Card Payments Platform
Indian FinTech company Zaggle has reportedly launched a product called Zoyer that brings accounts payable (AP) and credit card payments together on a single platform. The platform simplifies and automates B2B payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, streamlining B2B payables and enabling effective management of operating cash flows and business performance, IBS Intelligence reported Thursday (Sept. 15).
Biden Increases Screening of Foreign Investment for Security Risks
The Biden administration is ordering the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) to add more scrutiny on deals that might give China access to critical tech or that could put personal data at risk, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote. The executive order, signed Thursday (Sept. 15), doesn’t expand the purview...
BofA Delinquent Credit Card Rate Creeps Up in August
Bank of America credit card metrics were mixed in August, with a slightly higher delinquency rate but better net charge-offs, a Seeking Alpha report said Thursday (Sept. 15). The delinquency rate was up 0.3 percentage points from July, hitting 0.88% from 0.85%. But it was down slightly from last year’s 0.90%.
Treasury Lends Tacit Support to Digital Dollar
One striking aspect of the Treasury Department’s Friday (Sept. 16) report, “The Future of Money and Payments” is how little space it dedicated to address banks’ fears about being disintermediated by a central bank digital currency (CBDC). On the one hand, it didn’t really break more...
OTT Pay Brings Cross-Border Transaction Processing to US
Canadian payment service provider OTT Pay is bringing its cross-border transaction processing solutions to the U.S. to more efficiently serve global eCommerce companies. OTT Pay’s subsidiary company OTT Pay USA is partnering with global payment leaders to offer eCommerce merchants worldwide payment collection and settlement solutions that can help them save on cross-border transaction costs, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender; Most Don’t Notice
When the Central African Republic (CAR) adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in April, mayhem initially ensued, sparked by confusion, advanced by disagreements, and then driven by concern from global organizations like the World Bank. But in a country of roughly 4.8 million people, just 11% of the population has internet...
18-Year-Old Hacker Claims Responsibility for Uber Breach
Uber is talking to law enforcement after a hacker reportedly breached its internal network, including its Slack server, technology systems, Amazon Web Services, Google clouds, and VMware systems. “We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as...
Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion
Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
Walmart Simplifies Online EBT Use; Kroger Expands Private Label
As grocers increasingly find ways to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments through their digital channels, Walmart, the world’s largest grocery retailer, is looking to make the online shopping process for recipients simpler. The retailer announced Tuesday (Sept. 13) a series of updates to...
Study Finds Half of Consumers Want Instant Payments but Can't Get Them
Study Finds Half of Consumers Want Instant Payments but Can't Get Them. A few short years ago, instant payments were impossible to receive in the United States. Then, in 2017, The Clearing House launched its Real-Time Payment network — but before that, waiting for payments to clear could take days.
