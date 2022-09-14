ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

suncommunitynews.com

Second DWI earns Champlain man felony charges

BEEKMANTOWN | On Sept. 16, a 21-year-old Champlain man was arrested and charged with two felony-level DWIs as well as two misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated. According to a report issued by the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies pulled Joshuah R. McGoldrick over after he was noted to be driving on the shoulder of a road in the Town of Beekmantown. Authorities say they determined that McGoldrick had been driving with a BAC greater than .08.
CHAMPLAIN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Lee man charged with Felony Weapon Possession & Unlawful Imprisonment

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a man from the Town of Lee has been charged with felony weapon possession and unlawful imprisonment after a domestic dispute that occurred on September 12th. According to the Sherriff, a woman claims that...
informnny.com

NYS Troopers arrest two men in domestic dispute

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Troopers arrest two men after a domestic dispute involving a gun. The Investigation found Cody A. Sample, 34, of Saranac, and Richard L. Baillargeon, 30 of Chazy, to be involved in the incident. On September 13, around 3:24 p.m., Troopers responded...
PERU, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Oswegatchie, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
wwnytv.com

Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery

TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged. The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton. State...
HOPKINTON, NY
Paige
informnny.com

Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
ADAMS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
OGDENSBURG, NY

