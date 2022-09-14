Read full article on original website
Second DWI earns Champlain man felony charges
BEEKMANTOWN | On Sept. 16, a 21-year-old Champlain man was arrested and charged with two felony-level DWIs as well as two misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated. According to a report issued by the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies pulled Joshuah R. McGoldrick over after he was noted to be driving on the shoulder of a road in the Town of Beekmantown. Authorities say they determined that McGoldrick had been driving with a BAC greater than .08.
Lee man charged with Felony Weapon Possession & Unlawful Imprisonment
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a man from the Town of Lee has been charged with felony weapon possession and unlawful imprisonment after a domestic dispute that occurred on September 12th. According to the Sherriff, a woman claims that...
NYS Troopers arrest two men in domestic dispute
RAY BROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Troopers arrest two men after a domestic dispute involving a gun. The Investigation found Cody A. Sample, 34, of Saranac, and Richard L. Baillargeon, 30 of Chazy, to be involved in the incident. On September 13, around 3:24 p.m., Troopers responded...
State Police of Wilton arrest three individuals
New York State Police arrest three in Moreau after a traffic stop. Jacqueline A. Rock, 32 of Hudson Falls, Leland T, Smith, 43 of Hudson Falls, and Daniel L. Larock, 48 of Kingsbury were the three individuals involved.
Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
Woman Smacks Pennsylvania State Trooper In Head With Coffee Mug: Police
A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say. A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.
State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery
TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged. The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton. State...
NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
Arrest made in Ballston officer-involved shooting
New York State Police have made an arrest in connection with a June officer-involved shooting in Ballston. Joseph Mrozek, 27, of Malta, was arrested on September 14.
Jefferson County woman riding a bicycle dies after crashing into a car
TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle is dead after colliding with a car in Jefferson County. New York State Police responded to the bicycle and motor vehicle crash on Route 11 around 2:43 p.m. on Friday. The investigation revealed Jean Winchell...
Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief returned to Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse. Matt Timerman told 7 News he was before the grand jury for about two hours Friday afternoon. This marks the second time...
Saugerties pair arrested after huge Ulster drug bust
Two Saugerties residents were arrested on drug charges last Thursday, September 8, by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team.
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
Man Preparing To Tow Disabled Truck Hit, Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver On I-87 In Wilton
Tributes are pouring in for a tow truck operator who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while helping a disabled vehicle in the region. The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in Saratoga County, on I-87 in Wilton. State police said 33-year-old Alex Bleickhardt,...
State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart
A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, Errol Oskay, 36 of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13.
New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart
Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
Did you see road rage shooting on road to Old Forge? Police want to talk to witnesses
Forestport, N.Y. — State police are looking to talk to people captured in surveillance footage who were in the area of a road rage shooting on a road to Old Forge. The people in the photos released are not suspects, according to a state police news release. At about...
