Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Football | Live Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia football game against Old Dominion on Saturday
WTOP
Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm
The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
Virginia Beach businesses prep for NAS Oceana Air Show
We caught up with some businesses who are excited not only about the show but about the economic impact this show will bring.
'60 Strong' | Virginia Beach vets attempt Guinness World Records to raise money for Alzheimer’s research
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach veterans are proving that "old man strength" is a real thing. Breaking a Guinness World Record may seem unachievable to most, but 61-year-old Rodney Hahn and 67-year-old Dave Stephens are attempting to do just that. “That’s why it’s called ‘60 Strong.’ We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
RELATED PEOPLE
Henrico elementary school named national blue ribbon winner
An elementary school in Henrico county was named a blue ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education, an honor shared by just 297 schools across the entire country.
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Youngkin appointee calls for ‘traditional American values’ in new history curriculum
The Virginia Board of Education has set a timeline for the completion of the state's new history curriculum, but some members of the board have raised objections over new perspectives on history.
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
UVA denies field pass for Hudson, the ODU mascot pup who will steal your football heart
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Hudson, a yellow lab puppy who has become the unofficial official mascot of ODU football, will not be allowed on the sidelines for the Monarchs’ game on Saturday at UVA. This will be why Virginia will...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach has no shortage of great places to eat, from seafood joints to pizza places to Mexican restaurants. A healthy salmon meal.Image by Yenni Vance / Pixabay. Here are some of the finest places to eat in Virginia Beach:
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand project Sept. 15
The James River Strand Project includes improvements to Christopher Newport Park, and a multi-use connection to Victory Landing Park, which will allow guests closer access to the James River.
Southside Sentinel
64
Followers
0
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT
The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.https://www.ssentinel.com
Comments / 1