Donaldsonville, LA

WAFB

CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. According to BRPD, Robert T Lee lll, 36, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting victim shows up at hospital, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway on Hundred Oaks near South Acadian Thruway. Individuals in two vehicles were shooting at each other, according to authorities. Emergency officials say a victim later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police asking for help to locate missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Donaldsonville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Donaldsonville, LA
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
WAFB

Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Charges the performer will face during his arraignment Monday will include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU issues statement after student shot, killed overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Child victims of domestic violence receive new playground

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new playground in Baton Rouge that’s hopefully going to add a little light to a bad situation. The IRIS Domestic Violence Center is a place where families can begin to heal, and thanks to some generous donors, the children they serve will now have a special place where that can happen.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

3 children die in Louisiana house fire

GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna. A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said an 8-year-old and a...
GRETNA, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Police search for answers after fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking information about a fiery hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a mother, father and child. Police say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One person dead after shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal shooting on Government Street Friday, Sept. 16, according to emergency responders. Just after 3 a.m., multiple BRPD units could be seen blocking the roadway between 17th Street and Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. The coroner’s office was called to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD inviting teens to join Explorer Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is inviting teenagers in the Capital City to join its Explorer Program. On Friday, Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., an open house will be held for anyone between 14 and 18 years old. The meeting will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car crashes into train; officials responding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening. Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd. Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. This is an ongoing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

