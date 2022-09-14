FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on attempted murder, other charges
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, police say
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges
Victim of deadly shooting found near O’Neal Lane; EBRSO investigating
Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say
Two teens arrested in connection to fatal shooting at BREC park; Victim identified
24 guns, magic mushrooms seized during Ascension Parish drug bust
LSU issues statement after student shot, killed overnight
Child victims of domestic violence receive new playground
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
Police search for answers after fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives
One person dead after shooting on Government Street
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
Baton Rouge Bike Club honors and remembers first responders in September 11 attack
BRPD inviting teens to join Explorer Program
Car crashes into train; officials responding
Collision involving train, 18-wheeler at Donaldsonville intersection; roadway re-opens
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
