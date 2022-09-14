Read full article on original website
easternshorepost.com
Parksley Council approves short-term residential rentals
Parksley officials voted to move forward with allowing short-term residential rentals, also called homestay businesses, in town, with details to be worked out later. Councilman Henry Nicholson made the motion to allow short-term rental businesses and to require a permit rather than charging a transient occupancy tax. Councilman Ricky Taylor seconded the motion. The unanimous vote happened in Monday’s Town Council meeting, after a public hearing was held earlier in the evening.
easternshorepost.com
Helping youth avoid life’s dangers, toils, and snares
Danyelle Custis’ Set TRUTH group guides young women. By Stefanie Jackson – Danyelle Custis knows what it’s like to start over. She’s done it three times. Today, she wants to help others avoid the same pitfalls. The Eastern Shore native had her first child at 16....
easternshorepost.com
Exmore to residents: you must connect to new sewer
By Stefanie Jackson – Exmore sent letters to its residents in June notifying them that when its $17 million wastewater collection system is built, state and federal funding partners will require all homeowners to connect, even if they have working septic systems. Three months later, that issue continues to...
easternshorepost.com
CBBT traffic lighter this year
By Stefanie Jackson – Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel data suggests that big hikes in gas prices made only a small dent in summer traffic totals. “One of the most important drivers of traffic on the CBBT is fuel prices,” said Tom Anderson, deputy executive director of finance and operations.
easternshorepost.com
Area test scores ‘a little bit scary right now’
By Stefanie Jackson – The COVID-19 pandemic created large learning gaps for public-school students on the Eastern Shore, results from state standardized tests show. However, school systems in Accomack and Northampton counties are moving forward with plans to improve their scores on the Standards of Learning, or SOL, tests.
