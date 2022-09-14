Read full article on original website
easternshorepost.com
Onancock unites to honor those lost during Sept. 11, COVID-19
Onancock residents gathered Sunday, Sept. 11, on the lawn of Ker Place for a community unity service to celebrate the renewing of fellowship after the hardship of isolation during the COVID- 19 pandemic, as well as to remember those lost during the pandemic and in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
easternshorepost.com
Helping youth avoid life's dangers, toils, and snares
Danyelle Custis' Set TRUTH group guides young women. By Stefanie Jackson – Danyelle Custis knows what it's like to start over. She's done it three times. Today, she wants to help others avoid the same pitfalls. The Eastern Shore native had her first child at 16....
easternshorepost.com
Parksley Council approves short-term residential rentals
Parksley officials voted to move forward with allowing short-term residential rentals, also called homestay businesses, in town, with details to be worked out later. Councilman Henry Nicholson made the motion to allow short-term rental businesses and to require a permit rather than charging a transient occupancy tax. Councilman Ricky Taylor seconded the motion. The unanimous vote happened in Monday's Town Council meeting, after a public hearing was held earlier in the evening.
easternshorepost.com
Parksley: Amending minutes rankles council
A motion to approve meeting minutes, typically a routine matter, resulted in a contentious discussion Monday after Parksley Councilwoman Carol Matthews asked that the July council meeting minutes be amended to include the fact she had stated the council had gone into executive session improperly. The session apparently was called...
easternshorepost.com
Area test scores 'a little bit scary right now'
By Stefanie Jackson – The COVID-19 pandemic created large learning gaps for public-school students on the Eastern Shore, results from state standardized tests show. However, school systems in Accomack and Northampton counties are moving forward with plans to improve their scores on the Standards of Learning, or SOL, tests.
easternshorepost.com
Exmore to residents: you must connect to new sewer
By Stefanie Jackson – Exmore sent letters to its residents in June notifying them that when its $17 million wastewater collection system is built, state and federal funding partners will require all homeowners to connect, even if they have working septic systems. Three months later, that issue continues to...
