ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wnky.com

Man charged in murder-for-hire plan out of jail on $100,000 bond

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – More details are now available regarding an investigation of a man who authorities say had allegedly planned to hire someone to murder his wife. According to a uniform citation, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information from a confidential informant about being approached by Jeffery Young, 51, of Bowling Green, who authorities say was asking the confidential informant to murder Young’s wife for an amount of money.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot

An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

WKU bomb threat Yik Yak ‘joke’ ends in incarceration; WKU police debunk YOUR online anonymity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Western Kentucky University student’s idea of a practical joke ended with handcuffs, a felony charge, and a six-thousand dollar bond. When 20-year-old small-town sorority sister Hailee Reed posted to social media Wednesday, she expected a few laughs, and maybe some upvotes. Instead, she ended the day behind bars facing a newfound first-degree terroristic threatening charge.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Two Oak Grove residents facing numerous charges following pursuit

The Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Oak Grove residents Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, deputies were in the area of Highway 115 attempting to locate an individual wanted on federal warrants from the US Marshal Service. The subject was located operating a vehicle on 115 and a traffic stop was attempted, but the driver—29-year-old Darien Williams-Wright—allegedly failed to stop and sped away. The vehicle was shortly discovered wrecked in a field off Bradshaw Road and Bradshaw-Fidelio Road.
OAK GROVE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Warren County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Bowling Green, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery

A mailman was robbed at gunpoint on Apache Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a masked man held a mailman up at gunpoint and took his keys. The mailman was not injured and the suspect fled the area getting into a vehicle a few streets away. Police say...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating armed robbery of mailman

Hopkinsville police are investigating an armed robbery of a mailman from Thursday evening on Apache Drive. The unknown male suspect pointed a handgun in the mailman’s face just after 6:30 p.m. near 195 Apache and demanded the keys to his vehicle and the keys to the mailboxes in the area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy class celebrates graduation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green welcomed eight new officers today after they graduated from the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy. The Bowling Green Police Department says the new officers from class three will begin their patrol training next week. The City of Bowling Green stated this will include 16-week field training with a police training officer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Green Man#Violent Crime
WSMV

63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Felony assault case heads to grand jury

The felony assault case against Deonta White is heading to the Christian County Grand Jury, after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. White is charged with first-degree assault of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, violation of an EPO, first-degree wanton endangerment, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of an open alcohol container and several other violations and charges. He had been set for preliminary hearing Friday, but chose to waive that hearing instead, with Judge Foster Cotthoff making sure of his choice before sending it to the grand jury for consideration of indictment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnky.com

BGPD arrests suspect in weekend robberies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says new information has been released regarding a string of weekend robberies. On Friday at 6:15 a.m., BGPD responded to Minute Mart on Parkside Drive for a robbery. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., officials also responded to Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road for robbery, followed by a burglary at Funky Bean at 2 p.m. the same day. Officers responded Sunday at 5:15 a.m. to Hucks on Morgantown Road for a third robbery, as well as an additional robbery at 12:44 a.m. on Monday at Super 8 on Cumberland Trace.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
GLASGOW, KY
jpinews.com

Dismissal Technicalities? Will the horse lawsuit move forward or be dismissed?

September 10, 2022 marked three years since the horses were seized at the Barren River State Lodge Riding Stables. What was described as an animal cruelty case of “sick, abandoned and left to die” horses, has been un-raveled as photographs taken at the scene revealed healthy horses. The photographs had been concealed, until obtained by the Barren County Progress in an open records request.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy