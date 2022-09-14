Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Man charged in murder-for-hire plan out of jail on $100,000 bond
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – More details are now available regarding an investigation of a man who authorities say had allegedly planned to hire someone to murder his wife. According to a uniform citation, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information from a confidential informant about being approached by Jeffery Young, 51, of Bowling Green, who authorities say was asking the confidential informant to murder Young’s wife for an amount of money.
lakercountry.com
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
wnky.com
WKU bomb threat Yik Yak ‘joke’ ends in incarceration; WKU police debunk YOUR online anonymity
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Western Kentucky University student’s idea of a practical joke ended with handcuffs, a felony charge, and a six-thousand dollar bond. When 20-year-old small-town sorority sister Hailee Reed posted to social media Wednesday, she expected a few laughs, and maybe some upvotes. Instead, she ended the day behind bars facing a newfound first-degree terroristic threatening charge.
whopam.com
Two Oak Grove residents facing numerous charges following pursuit
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Oak Grove residents Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, deputies were in the area of Highway 115 attempting to locate an individual wanted on federal warrants from the US Marshal Service. The subject was located operating a vehicle on 115 and a traffic stop was attempted, but the driver—29-year-old Darien Williams-Wright—allegedly failed to stop and sped away. The vehicle was shortly discovered wrecked in a field off Bradshaw Road and Bradshaw-Fidelio Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
A mailman was robbed at gunpoint on Apache Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a masked man held a mailman up at gunpoint and took his keys. The mailman was not injured and the suspect fled the area getting into a vehicle a few streets away. Police say...
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department in search of man in connection to theft
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department is searching for an individual in relation to a theft investigation. If you have any information, call the GPD at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 to speak with Detective Lt. Steven Fields.
whopam.com
HPD investigating armed robbery of mailman
Hopkinsville police are investigating an armed robbery of a mailman from Thursday evening on Apache Drive. The unknown male suspect pointed a handgun in the mailman’s face just after 6:30 p.m. near 195 Apache and demanded the keys to his vehicle and the keys to the mailboxes in the area.
wnky.com
Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy class celebrates graduation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green welcomed eight new officers today after they graduated from the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy. The Bowling Green Police Department says the new officers from class three will begin their patrol training next week. The City of Bowling Green stated this will include 16-week field training with a police training officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
wnky.com
Trooper Daniel Priddy receives state recognition for public affairs work
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper Daniel Priddy has been recognized by the state for his hard work in our community. He was awarded the state’s Public Affairs Officer of the Year at the Sworn Awards ceremony in Lexington. He’s only been a public affairs officer for three years.
WBKO
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
whopam.com
Felony assault case heads to grand jury
The felony assault case against Deonta White is heading to the Christian County Grand Jury, after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. White is charged with first-degree assault of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, violation of an EPO, first-degree wanton endangerment, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of an open alcohol container and several other violations and charges. He had been set for preliminary hearing Friday, but chose to waive that hearing instead, with Judge Foster Cotthoff making sure of his choice before sending it to the grand jury for consideration of indictment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
BGPD arrests suspect in weekend robberies
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says new information has been released regarding a string of weekend robberies. On Friday at 6:15 a.m., BGPD responded to Minute Mart on Parkside Drive for a robbery. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., officials also responded to Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road for robbery, followed by a burglary at Funky Bean at 2 p.m. the same day. Officers responded Sunday at 5:15 a.m. to Hucks on Morgantown Road for a third robbery, as well as an additional robbery at 12:44 a.m. on Monday at Super 8 on Cumberland Trace.
3 men arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges
Three men were arrested Tuesday night on outstanding aggravated and kidnapping charges.
wnky.com
Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
Suspect captured after driving over Westmoreland police officer’s foot during officer’s first day on the job
A Nashville man is on the run after injuring a Westmoreland police officer during her first day on the job.
jpinews.com
Dismissal Technicalities? Will the horse lawsuit move forward or be dismissed?
September 10, 2022 marked three years since the horses were seized at the Barren River State Lodge Riding Stables. What was described as an animal cruelty case of “sick, abandoned and left to die” horses, has been un-raveled as photographs taken at the scene revealed healthy horses. The photographs had been concealed, until obtained by the Barren County Progress in an open records request.
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
gcanews.com
$10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest and indictment in 2020 murder of Benjamin Lane
An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person who on August 11, 2020, fatally shot Benjamin Lane, 30, outside his Colbert Way townhouse in East Nashville. The reward offer is good for one year, through August 22, 2023. Lane...
15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of Nashville teen
Two additional teenagers have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old from Nashville.
Comments / 1