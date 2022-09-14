Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
S.C. man sentenced to 10 years for 2020 gang-related Ocean Boulevard shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Chesterfield County man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 gang-related shooting incident on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high...
WMBF
Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
WMBF
Mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ pleads guilty in newborn’s death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman who was determined to be the mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ has entered an Alford plea in the case. Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty by using an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter during a hearing Thursday afternoon in the Horry County Courthouse. An Alford plea is when the defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.
WMBF
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown Sunday morning. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Sheriff: FCSO sergeant no longer employed following YouTube incident
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released the findings of an internal investigation after it was made aware of YouTube video showing an incident with one of its sergeants. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office didn’t go into detail on what the video shows, but...
WMBF
Authorities arrest 2 teens, 1 adult connected to string of Lumberton business break-ins
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities captured three people who they said were behind a string of business break-ins in Lumberton this week. Police officers were called early Tuesday morning to investigate several break-ins in the Allenton Community. The following businesses were broken into:. Thomas Pizza & Subs. Minuteman Food...
WMBF
Bennettsville police looking for man wanted in connection to several stolen vehicles
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Bennettsville are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a string of vehicle thefts. The man in question is stealing vehicles that are left running, police are asking that people do not leave their cars running unattended for any reason.
WMBF
Horry County convenience store owner arrested for tax evasion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County convenience store owner is accused of tax evasion, according to state officials. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said 36-year-old Prem Kumar Akkineni, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. The agency said Akkineni operated Akkineni LLC and did business as Short Stop, a convenience store in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Lake City police to honor fallen officer on one-year anniversary of his death
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fallen Lake City police officer will be remembered one year after his death, according to the department. Starting Saturday, officers with the Lake City Police Department will wear bands across their badges for a week in memory of Lt. John Stewart. Stewart was killed...
WMBF
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with WMBF...
WMBF
Cuban-born artist in Myrtle Beach highlights her culture during Hispanic Heritage Month
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A local, Cuban-born artist is putting a spotlight on her culture in Myrtle Beach as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Works from Annie Melik are being featured through Oct. 15 at the Myrtle Beach Area Visitors Center on North Oak Street. The three pieces of...
WMBF
Grand Strand man wins $300K lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand man was a big winner after buying a lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winnings came from a Carolina Gold 100X ticket purchased at the Circle K location on 10th Avenue North. The man, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
St. James Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County elementary school has received national recognition. The U.S. Department of Education awarded St. James Elementary School with its annual National Blue Ribbon Award on Friday, which recognizes schools’ overall academic performance. The school was also given a distinction of Exemplary High...
WMBF
Garden City residents want better drainage systems, more parking spaces, safer crosswalk as part of Streetscape Project
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Safer and more efficient roadways, that’s what residents in Garden City want from the new roadway project. Horry County leaders are looking for ways to redesign Waccamaw Drive and Atlantic Avenue in Garden City with the new Garden City Streetscape Project. The county said...
WMBF
‘It’s a safety thing’: Murrells Inlet residents voice concerns, developers compromise plans for rezoning
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Developers compromised after dozens of Murrells Inlet residents gathered to voice concerns on potential new development. The Indigo Creek Golf Course is along McDowell Shortcut Road and it is one neighborhood, in particular, up for rezoning. During the last Horry County Council meeting, council members...
WMBF
New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
WMBF
Don’t miss the Fall Home Show happening all weekend long at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Find anything home related at the Fall Home Show this weekend!. With over 200 vendors, the Fall Home Show is the perfect place to get your home ready for the new season. Come along with us as we catch up with some of this year’s...
WMBF
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What once started as a wooded area is now a construction site that will eventually become the new Lake View Commons Shopping Center. Developer and Owner of King One properties, Michael King, said phase one will include 900 Prime Steakhouse, a fine dining restaurant created by the owners of Sea Blue.
WMBF
Grand Strand native, world champion Melissa Jefferson inspires young track athletes at clinic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Passing down one’s legacy and experience, that’s what world champion Melissa Jefferson hopes she accomplished on Saturday. “I’ve been in a community that when we give back, it’s a part of what we do,” said Jefferson. Over a dozen kids...
WMBF
Celebrate the fall season at Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s almost fall, y’all! You know what that means... it’s time for a visit to Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation. The season at the farm officially kicks off this weekend. This year, they have over 10 new attractions. Come along with us...
Comments / 0