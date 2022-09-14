ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

WMBF

Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Mother of 'Baby Boy Horry' pleads guilty in newborn's death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman who was determined to be the mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ has entered an Alford plea in the case. Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty by using an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter during a hearing Thursday afternoon in the Horry County Courthouse. An Alford plea is when the defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown Sunday morning. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Horry County convenience store owner arrested for tax evasion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County convenience store owner is accused of tax evasion, according to state officials. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said 36-year-old Prem Kumar Akkineni, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with four counts of tax evasion. The agency said Akkineni operated Akkineni LLC and did business as Short Stop, a convenience store in the area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand man wins $300K lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand man was a big winner after buying a lottery ticket in Myrtle Beach. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winnings came from a Carolina Gold 100X ticket purchased at the Circle K location on 10th Avenue North. The man, who...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

St. James Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County elementary school has received national recognition. The U.S. Department of Education awarded St. James Elementary School with its annual National Blue Ribbon Award on Friday, which recognizes schools’ overall academic performance. The school was also given a distinction of Exemplary High...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

