HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman who was determined to be the mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ has entered an Alford plea in the case. Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty by using an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter during a hearing Thursday afternoon in the Horry County Courthouse. An Alford plea is when the defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO