Philadelphia, PA

Are Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown a good bet to beat Vikings?

 3 days ago

The Eagles are heading into prime time on Monday night for their home opener.

Despite coming off of a Week 1 win, where Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown looked like a dangerous duo, the Eagles enter their home opener as only slight favorites over the Minnesota Vikings.

Are they a good bet to come away with the win?

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks go over all the NFL lines for Week 2 on the PARX app, including the Eagles being just -2 favorites over the Vikings.

You can check out the latests Go Birds! Pod on Apple Podcasts by clicking this link , or listen below:

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

