Are Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown a good bet to beat Vikings?
The Eagles are heading into prime time on Monday night for their home opener.
Despite coming off of a Week 1 win, where Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown looked like a dangerous duo, the Eagles enter their home opener as only slight favorites over the Minnesota Vikings.
Are they a good bet to come away with the win?
In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks go over all the NFL lines for Week 2 on the PARX app, including the Eagles being just -2 favorites over the Vikings.
You can check out the latests Go Birds! Pod on Apple Podcasts by clicking this link , or listen below:
Comments / 0