She-Hulk might have just turned a popular Daredevil theory on its head with this week's episode. Near the end of the fifth installment of the Disney+ series, Matt Murdock's alter-ego made its first physical appearance in the show. However, it wasn't the beloved lawyer but his helmet for the Daredevil costume, in all of it's yellow glory. A lot of speculation about Charlie Cox's presence in She-Hulk has centered around that suit being repainted for the MCU. But, it seems like the cowl mask that Luke the tailor has in his possession is a custom order. Now, it could be just as easy as coloring the existing gear, but something else seems to be going on entirely. Daredevil probably needed a refresh and the fashion-minded businessman may have made some executive decisions. (Some fans are hoping for the yellow to stick around, others want to go back to blood red all over look, heck there are viewers hoping for an all black look with red accents!) Only time will tell, check it out down below.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO