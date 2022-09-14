Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
wegotthiscovered.com
12 anime you didn’t know had live-action versions
When a manga does well, it is guaranteed to get spin-offs, usually ones that move the story into other mediums. It isn’t uncommon for very popular manga to get adapted several times, often getting both anime and live-action versions. Some live-action series are as famous as their animated counterparts,...
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Hypes Season 6 With New TV Spot: Watch
My Hero Academia is getting closer and closer to its Season 6 premiere as part of the new wave of anime coming this Fall, and the series is hyping what's coming our way next with a new promo! The sixth season of the series will be kicking the anime into high gear as after setting the stage for both the hero and villain sides during the fifth season, they will now be clashing in the biggest battle hitting the anime to date. It's quite a lot to juggle for everyone involved, and that's why each new look at the series has been cooler than ever.
ComicBook
Netflix Releases New Episodes of Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy
In the anime streaming wars, Netflix is putting its best foot forward by releasing exclusive series including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Beastars, Baki Hanma, and too many others to count. Earlier this year, the streaming service dove into an ultra-violent universe thanks to Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy and Dark Schneider fans might be happy to hear that new episodes are now available. Continuing to explore the kingdom, Metallicana, episodes fourteen through twenty-four bring the series to an end, for now.
dotesports.com
Genshin Impact shares beautiful concept trailer for long-term project with anime studio ufotable
The concept trailer for a long-term project collaboration between Hoyoverse and ufotable for Genshin Impact was released today, showcasing the vast open-world environment and animations of the game. Not much was shared in terms of the actual information of the project, but the visuals showing the massive open-world game areas...
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Sets Date for Next Season 2 Updates
Jujutsu Kaisen has officially revealed the first look at Season 2 of the anime, and it has already kicked off a countdown for the series' next major update! With the first season of the series leading to the release of a debut feature film for the franchise rather than a traditional second season as many had been expecting, it wasn't until long after the movie's release that a second season was truly confirmed to be in the works. Previously revealing a scheduled release some time next year, there has been very little information for Season 2 of the anime so far. But that's going to change.
Engadget
'Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8' arrives in 2024
If you've been craving more Yakuza games, don't worry — you're going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it's still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon's Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You'll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Drops New Key Visual
Jujutsu Kaisen has hit the ground-floor running since its debut in 2018, becoming a popular series amongst the many franchises that got their start thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. Following the popular prequel release, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, fans are now counting down the days until Yuji Itadori and his fellow classmates at Jujutsu Tech return for their second season. Studio MAPPA hasn't released a specific date for season two's arrival, though the production house has shared a new key visual featuring Gojo and some other surprising characters.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Poster Highlights Dabi and Shigaraki
My Hero Academia is just weeks from its return, and fans are ready to see what season six has in store. After all, the anime left off with a desperate cliffhanger last year, and it has put all of our heroes in danger. After all, the war between heroes and villains is about to begin, and a new season six poster has dropped for its nastiest fighters.
ComicBook
Spider-Man's Best Animated Series Comes to Disney+ Next Month
There have been many animated shows about Spider-Man over the years, including Disney+'s upcoming series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Currently, you can watch an array of Spidey cartoons on the streaming site ranging from Spider-Man (1981) to Spider-Man (2017). However, one fan favorite show has only been available on Netflix but it was just announced that The Spectacular Spider-Man is finally coming to Disney+ next month.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Creator Celebrates New Anime With Special Art
My Dress-Up Darling has finally announced that a second season is now in the works, and the original creator behind the series is getting ready for what's next with some special new art for the occasion! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series has been heating up thanks to the anime adaptation's debut earlier this Winter, and the series has gotten even more popular since the anime ended its run. That's what made the wait for a potential Season 2 all the more interesting as fans waiting to see whether or not the anime would continue the franchise's success.
ComicBook
Golden Kamuy Shares New Season 4 Poster
Golden Kamuy is one of the major franchises coming back with new episodes this Fall in one of the most stacked anime schedules of the year overall, and the anime has dropped a special new poster for Season 4! Satoru Noda's original manga series came to an end earlier this year, but the franchise is still far from over as the anime is getting ready to hit with new episodes as Sugimoto and Asirpa take on the next phase of their dangerous hunt for the gold. This time around, there are going to be plenty of new faces involved as the hunt gets wilder than ever.
8 million ordered to evacuate as Typhoon Nanmadol slams Japan
Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol is on a path that will put the entire country of Japan at risk for life-threatening impacts, including widespread flooding, damaging winds and coastal inundation early this week.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Latest Episode Seemingly Debunks a Major Daredevil Theory
She-Hulk might have just turned a popular Daredevil theory on its head with this week's episode. Near the end of the fifth installment of the Disney+ series, Matt Murdock's alter-ego made its first physical appearance in the show. However, it wasn't the beloved lawyer but his helmet for the Daredevil costume, in all of it's yellow glory. A lot of speculation about Charlie Cox's presence in She-Hulk has centered around that suit being repainted for the MCU. But, it seems like the cowl mask that Luke the tailor has in his possession is a custom order. Now, it could be just as easy as coloring the existing gear, but something else seems to be going on entirely. Daredevil probably needed a refresh and the fashion-minded businessman may have made some executive decisions. (Some fans are hoping for the yellow to stick around, others want to go back to blood red all over look, heck there are viewers hoping for an all black look with red accents!) Only time will tell, check it out down below.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Still Exists in Part Thanks to Yu-Gi-Oh
Hunter x Hunter has been on a break for a few years, but Togashi Yoshihiro is back at work on the series. After spending the last three years resting, the creator has taken to Twitter to keep fans updated on his comeback. Of course, his return has sparked interest in all things Yoshihiro, and it seems fans should be grateful Hunter x Hunter made it beyond 2016.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test Announced
In addition to revealing that several classic fighters like Ken and Blanka would be returning for Street Fighter 6 among other announcements, developer Capcom has revealed that there will be a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test for the highly anticipated fighting video game held in early October. There are a few caveats, however, for anyone interested in checking it out next month.
ComicBook
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Artist Reunites Izuku and Bakugo in Adorable New Sketch
The Final Arc has begun in My Hero Academia's manga, with Kohei Horikoshi continuing to see the heroes and villains battle against one another in a clash that will determine Hero Society's future. Throughout the manga's history, the Shonen mangaka has needed assistance when it came to making sure UA Academy's adventures continued, with one artist routinely taking the opportunity to share their takes on some major moments and characters. With Deku and Bakugo separated during the battle against All For One, said artist has adorably re-united them.
