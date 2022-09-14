Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Court hearing set for Monday in Baltimore’s Adnan Syed case
BALTIMORE — A court hearing has been set for Monday in Baltimore to consider a request from prosecutors to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”. Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn scheduled the hearing for 2 p.m., The...
Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole
The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
NBC Washington
‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder
A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
D.C. sniper denied parole 20 years after shootings
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and John...
Augusta Free Press
Members of violent Northern Virginia street gang get life terms for murder, drug trafficking
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Four members of a violent Northern Virginia street gang called the Reccless Tigers were sentenced this week to multiple life terms and 26 years in prison for numerous charges relating to a murder, a violent gang enterprise, and a drug trafficking conspiracy operating in Virginia, California, and several other states.
Former Kansas cop arrested, accused of preying on women
Former Kansas police officer Robert Golubski is now in FBI custody after being accused of preying on women. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how the 69-year-old was charged with federal civil rights violations and faces life in prison if convicted. Sept. 16, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
California man who vowed to bomb Merriam-Webster over gender-inclusive entries pleads guilty
A man who expressed hatred for the Merriam-Webster dictionary's evolving definitions of gender pronouns and adjectives has pleaded guilty to making threats, prosecutors said this week. Jeremy David Hanson, 34, of Rossmoor, California, used the Merriam-Webster website's comments and contact functions to send multiple threatening messages roughly one year ago,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Trial moved to February for off-duty Pentagon officer charged with fatally shooting two
The trial of an off-duty Pentagon officer charged with fatally shooting two men in Takoma Park last year is now scheduled for February 2023, according to State’s Attorney John McCarthy. David Hall Dixon, now 41, was charged with shooting and killing Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville and James Lionel...
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
'Werewolf killer' who stabbed man 50 times poses as 'easygoing adventurer' on dating app
New scrutiny surrounds the release of 38-year-old Pankaj Bhasin known as the “werewolf killer” who fatally stabbed a stranger 50 times in 2018. The Virginia man has been barred from using social media after downplaying his violent past in an online dating profile. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports. Sept. 16, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect killed in Anne Arundel County police involved shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Anne Arundel County after firing his weapon at police. According to a police spokesman, officers were responding to a domestic violence call near Sands Road Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. Corporal Chris Anderson said, a woman called 911 and...
Judge rejects DOJ’s request for stay to previous order
A federal judge blocked the DOJ’s request for immediate access to classified documents found during the FBI’s search of Trump’s home in Florida. Meanwhile, the DOJ has yet to say on whether it will formally appeal the appointment of a special master.Sept. 16, 2022.
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana
ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 people arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Lewisdale
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested three people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Prince George's County earlier this month. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 5.
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed man
Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said that an officer shot and killed an armed man during the predawn hours Saturday. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Sands Road in Harwood, Corporal Chris Anderson told WTOP. Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a call at...
NBC Washington
Judge Orders Alexandria ‘Werewolf' Killer Off Social Media After Dating Profile Sparks Concern
A man who killed a stranger in Alexandria, Virginia, because he believed the victim was a werewolf while having a mental break must stay off social media, a judge said Thursday. His online dating profile had raised concerns. Four years ago, Pankaj Bhasin, then 34, stabbed Brad Jackson on King...
Truist Bank in Downtown Silver Spring Robbed; Suspect Photos Released
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during an armed robbery of the Truist Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 12:25 p.m. [on Friday, September 16], 3rd District Officers responded to the...
NBC News
465K+
Followers
55K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1